SEC Network Ranks Jefferson Conference Top 5 Quarterback

SEC Now host Matt Stinchcomb unveiled his Top 5 SEC quarterbacks list Friday morning, and included among those quarterbacks was Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson.

Jefferson came in at No. 5 while fellow SEC West quarterback and stat machine Will Rogers of Mississippi State was notably missing.

Stinchcomb spent more time gushing over Jefferson than any other quarterback than perhaps Georgia national championship quarterback Stetson Bennett. He even compared Jefferson to a man who is believed to easily be a future NFL Hall of Famer.

"He's got the nine wins from last year, Stinchcomb said. "He did a great job I feel like not only of keeping the ball alive, but in rivalry games, in tight games, in clutch moments, he's got this Ben Roethlisberger type talent. Now Ben could never run like that, but he's got defenders draped all over him delivering dimes down field.

He also Jefferson for his qualities as both a leader and playmaker.

"I like the way that he proved to be this field general who can make plays," Stinchcomb said. "You hear about these guys who kinda marshal the huddle but can't make plays, that's not him, and at the same time commands the respect and elevates the play of those around him.

"That's why he's sitting at five. Easily could have been even higher."

When it came to Kentucky's Will Levis edging out Jefferson on the list, Stinchcomb has a simple explanation.

"The big reason why I only bumped him up just the one above KJ, he's got 10 wins next to his name last year," Stinchcomb said.

The final rankings were as follows:

#1 BRYCE YOUNG

Dale Zanine – USA TODAY Sports

#2 STETSON BENNETT

Marc Lebryk / USA TODAY Sports

#3 Hendon Hooker

Nikos Frazier – USA TODAY Sports

#4 Will Levis

Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

#5 KJ Jefferson

Matt Pendleton/USA TODAY Sports

HOGS FEED:

WHAT INJURIES COULD SINK RAZORBACKS' FOOTBALL SEASON THIS YEAR?

TWO HOGS AND A UCA BEAR MAKE NFL DEBUTS

MALIK HORNSBY MAY NO LONGER BE FASTEST RAZORBACK ON FOOTBALL TEAM

ERIC MUSSELMAN GAINING BENEFITS OF TRIP TO EUROPE

PITTMAN SAYS HE'S NOT SURPRISED BY LACK OF RESPECT FOR KJ JEFFERSON

ERIC MUSSELMAN ON NICK SMITH'S INJURY

HOGS FALL IN SPORTS ILLUSTRATED RECRUITING RANKINGS

JOHN RIDGEWAY WINNING OVER COWBOYS FANS WITH RADIO INTERVIEW

NOLAN RICHARDSON VHS TREASURE ON COACHING

RAZORBACK DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS MAKE BEDNARIK WATCH LIST

HOGS' NICK SMITH PICKS UP PLAYER OF THE YEAR HONOR

WHO WILL HOGS OPEN WITH IN MAUI AND WHEN?

LOOKING BACK AT LIFE OF ARKANSAS RADIO LEGEND PAUL EELLS

CAN COWBOYS COUNT ON FORMER HOG RIDGEWAY TO BRING NEEDED 'JUICE'?

FORMER HOGS GET CLOSE-UP VIEW OF HOW QUICK NFL DREAM CAN END

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.