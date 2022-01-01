What Win Means for Hogs Next Season

While Arkansas is favored Saturday, that probably doesn't mean a whole lot.

Honestly, you won't get any predictions here on what's going to happen in a bowl game. It's about like handicapping a coin flip.

Players choosing to opt out to avoid getting hurt in the NFL (like Treylon Burks) or using that as an excuse to avoid admitting you were going to get kicked off (like Tre Williams), it's impossible to say who's better.

Penn State has had more players choose not to play in the Outback Bowl at 11 a.m. in Tampa, Florida. They've also recruited well enough the last few years to simply plug players in and do well.

The Razorbacks say they feel like they have unfinished business.

In August there weren't a lot of people that even thought this team would win enough games to qualify for a bowl game, much less one on New Year's Day.

They tied the best record in a decade with eight regular-season wins. A win over the Nittany Lions would be the most in a season since 2011.

All of that may actually mean more to the fans, but nobody wants to admit that. It's happened before on more than one occasion.

This game is about pride.

The Hogs have a lot of guys that will be playing their final college game. It was clear from players like Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Blake Kern that's a sobering thought.

For those guys, getting to a bowl game is huge. The hope for fans is winning it would be bigger.

There are already built-in excuses either way it comes out ... and both are truthfully a win.

A loss means nothing, but he did get an extra month of practices (and tape) on players so they get a jump on spring practice coming in a couple of months.

A win will mean the Hogs likely finish the season in the Top 20 in the final polls. It's a big step for Sam Pittman in just his second season.

It would also raise expectations.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will be on ESPN2 and FuboTV.

You can so listen online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, Sirius 99/XM 190.

