Razorbacks Receive Promising Commitment Of Experienced SEC Center
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Former Tennessee starting center Jonas Aidoo has committed to the Razorbacks, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
After a weekend visit with the Razorbacks, it appears John Calipari's staff have convinced the 6-11, 245 pound senior to commit to Arkansas. He would impose instant physicality down low due to his three years of experience in the SEC. He provides plenty of muscle to prevent dribble penetration as he recorded 66 blocks on the season. As a junior, he pulled down over seven rebounds per game including eight double-doubles and 11 double digit rebound performances.
He averaged a career-high in most statistical categories with over 11 points per game, seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 25 minutes per game. While tripling his shot attempts, Aidoo's field goal percentage remained at 53%. The former McDonald's All-American can also stretch the floor as he's made eight of his 33 three-point attempts over the past two seasons.
One benefit of Aidoo's potential transfer to Arkansas is playing for not only Calipari, who is known to crank out NBA draft picks, but developing under assistant coach Kenny Payne. While at Kentucky, Payne was instrumental in turning true freshmen post players into lottery picks like Anthony Randle, Anthony Davis, Nerlens Noel, Karl Anthony-Towns and many more.
The Razorbacks roster is starting to take shape as the team now can employ a legitimate starting lineup. Calipari has signed three 5-star freshmen in small forwards Billy Richmond, Karter Knox and point guard Boogie Fland. Former Kentucky 7-2 center Zvonimir Ivisic announced he would transfer to Arkansas days after Calipari was introduced as Arkansas' head coach.
