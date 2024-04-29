Hardaway Wants To Renew Arkansas-Memphis Series But One Obstacle Stands In Way
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Renewing rivalries in college basketball, especially with regional dynamics, would add more flavor for the Razorbacks. Add in the fact that John Calipari elevated the Memphis basketball program to heights not seen since his tenure, an instant rivalry is there for the taking.
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has lobbied in the past for a home-and-home series or annual matchup between his Tigers and the Razorbacks. However, the series has been placed on hold for two decades. The two programs, separated by just over 300 miles, have met a total of 22 times dating back to 1966. However, they met every season from 1992-2003.
The introduction of Calipari brings plenty of eyes to the Razorbacks program. Premier early season matchups are possibly in the works because of his name alone. Making regional matchups matter would be a step forward as both programs have history of winning at a high clip.
“I think that we can finally get Cal to play us over at Arkansas,” Penny Hardaway said Sunday on The Penny Hardaway Show. “Because the Arkansas fans want the game.”
The Razorbacks used to take many of Memphis's players away from its eastern border. Former coach Nolan Richardson forged quite the pipeline which began with Ron Huery. Todd Day, Dwight Stewart and Corey Beck all played for Richardson’s ultra successful teams from the 1990’s. A return of a regional rivalry is at least worth a look.
Hardaway also mentioned that Memphis and Kentucky could never come to an agreement about a potential series between the two. Despite the Calipari connection, the only time Memphis and the Wildcats met was in 2006 during the Maui Invitational.
“We couldn’t do it at Kentucky,” Hardaway said. “But I think because the Razorbacks want the rivalry back, they might kind of force his hand.”
While a change of heart might happen now, Calipari did make a remark 20 years ago that could still remain in his mind.
“We have to play national games,” Calipari told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2002. “You can’t play regional games if you’re being a national program. We don’t need Arkansas to sell out our building.”
Back then, the Razorbacks were a shell of a program of itself following the transition from Richardson to Stan Heath and then woeful under John Pelphrey. Now, that Eric Musselman turned Arkansas into a player on the national scene, minds like Calipari's can change. Obviously, his mind has shifted over time considering he always kept the Arkansas job in high regard, according to Dan Wolken.
HOGS FEED:
• Numbers don't back up future of Arkansas high school football reputation
• Arkansas, Mississippi State unlikely heroes SEC will count upon to save league from Texas, Missouri after poor scheduling
• Calipari's methodical approach sharp contrast to Musselman
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook