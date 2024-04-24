Arkansas Will Host Highly Regarded Recruits, Transfer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks will be hosting a pair of former Kentucky commitments Wednesday. 5-star guard Boogie Fland (No. 18, 247sports) and 5-star forward Billy Richmond (No. 25, 247sports) initially committed to the Wildcats under new Razorbacks coach John Calipari.
Fland, a New York native, scored 19 points, seven rebounds and dished out four assists as a senior for Archbishop Stepinac in New York. Fland is considered a tight ball handler not afraid to be physical near the rim, inviting contact with a solid finish down low.
As for Richmond, there’s a deep family relationship dating back to his father playing for Memphis under Calipari from 2003-2004. The 6-foot-5, 200 pound wing played for his hometown high school in Camden, New Jersey and scored 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and nearly two blocks per contest.
During his senior year, Richmond was able to draw fouls which resulted in him sinking 82 of his 112 free throw attempts. He is an efficient shooter from two-point range knocking down 60% of his shots inside the arc.
A potential infra-conference transfer to watch is Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo. The 6-foot-11 big man has until April 28 to decide if he will return to school or remain in the NBA Draft.
With the Volunteers this season, Aidoo was named to the AP’s first-team all-SEC team after posting 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks per game. He knocked down 53% of his shots from the field, made 63% of his attempts from the foul line and 24% of his three-point attempts.
Aidoo came to Tennessee as a 5-star prospect in the 2021 class, per 247sports. He initially signed with Marquette but due to a coaching search was allowed out of his letter of intent.
The Razorbacks have plenty of spots to fill a roster and there is a lot of work to be done from Calipari. His first two grabs of Knox and Ivonimir Ivisic have been met with much acclaim from Arkansas. However, the success has also been met with jeers from the Kentucky fanbase.
Extra NIL benefits and being led by a hall-of-fame coach has the Razorbacks program on the national scene now and the foreseeable future. Hosting highly regarded athletes is just the first step.
