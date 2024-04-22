Arkansas Closes Deal on Former Kentucky 5 Star Commit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of Arkansas’ top targets for the 2024 class committed to the Razorbacks and John Calipari on Monday, according to 24/7 High School Hoops. Karter Knox, a composite 5-star, is the No. 19 overall player in the country.
Knox's interest in Arkansas began after former Kentucky head coach John Calipari officially took the Razorbacks coaching vacancy. The 6-foot-5, 225 pound forward initially committed to the Wildcats March 9 because of Calipari's track record of putting players in the NBA.
This season with Overtime Elite, Knox averaged 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal per game. The McDonald's All-American shot 44% from the floor and 34% from three this season. His one weakness is free rows where he shoots 63%.
Considering Arkansas has a roster rebuild that requires filling all 13 scholarship slots in a single recruiting cycle, landing Knox is a great shot in the arm. Knox joins ex-Wildcats center Zvonimir Ivisic who signed last week.
Calipari mentioned during his introductory press conference that taking the Arkansas job in 2007 meant leaving his Memphis Tigers players, which made him uncomfortable taking the job. Now, the NCAA rules have changed to make it easier for athletes to move with the coaches to whom they've already committed.
"I've got to put a roster together," Calipari said. "I just met with the team. There were three guys in there and they were all in the portal. We've got work to do, and the only thing I want to tell you is I'm not that guy that has a magic wand. That's not who I am. I'm the grinder who comes every time."
Calipari jokingly gave his assessment of the Arkansas roster during his introductory press conference.
"I met with the team, there is no team," Calipari said. "We gotta get a roster together."
