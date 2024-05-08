What A Visit From Kentucky Transfer Means For Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It appears John Calipari’s recruiting plan to build next year’s team is coming together just fine. Former Kentucky point guard DJ Wagner will visit Arkansas this weekend, according to Jon Rothstein. The Wagner's relationship with Calipari dates back to the early 2000's when DJ's father, Dajuan played down the road in Memphis.
Connections don’t end at Calipari-Wagner. The native of Camden, New Jersey was teammates with incoming 5-star freshman Billy Richmond during high school. Both Richmond's and Wagner's father's played together during the 2001-2002 season with the Tigers. The family atmosphere continues to grow deeper. A sense of loyalty that spans two generations is a huge sell for recruits with previous connections to the Hall-of-Fame coach.
Just a few weeks ago, Wagner went out west to visit with former Arkansas coach Eric Musselman at USC. It seemed like Calipari and the Razorbacks were going to lose out on one of the most talented rising sophomores in the country. However, it appears things have changed with momentum in favor of the Hogs to land Wagner.
Musselman has made a career throughout his time in college ball as one of the best importers of transfer talent. If the Hogs can land Wagner over the Trojans it would turn some eyes as Calipari looks to evolve his transfer recruiting philosophy. Perhaps, Arkansas' new coach will take over as the best recruiter of transfers considering his current crop ranks No. 1 in 247sport's team transfer rankings ahead of Kansas, Indiana and now archrival Kentucky.
Wagner had an up-and-down freshman season with the Wildcats. He hit the freshman wall around mid-January and was not able to recover from a great start. The 6-foot-4 guard scored in double figures in 10 of his first 16 games but only three times in the final 13 games.
He averaged 10 points, three assists and two rebounds per game during his freshman season. Another year under Calipari might do him well as he shot 41% from the field, 76% from the line but just 29% from three.
As a recruit, Wagner was the No. 6 prospect of the 2023 class according 247sports Composite ranking. He was rated as the No. 1 combo guard and No. 1 player in New Jersey. During his freshman season with the Wildcats, he earned SEC All-Freshman honors.
The Razorbacks currently have commitments from former FAU shooting guard Johnell Davis who is widely considered a top-three transfer this offseason. Ex-Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo will join former Kentucky forwards Zvonimir Ivisic and Adou Thiero in Fayetteville.
