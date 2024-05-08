Razorbacks' Newest Walk-On Brings Ultimate Experience Factor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas wide receiver room just got a lot older with a non-traditional walk-on. Monte Harrison, a former MLB player has appeared in 50 games across three seasons at the Major League level, most recently for nine games in the 2022 season for the Los Angeles Angels.
This isn't the first time the Razorback head coaching staff wanted Harrison to suit up for the Hogs on Saturdays. Over a decade ago, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney first recruited him but never gave him an offer under coach Bret Bielema (a staff that also included Sam Pittman as offensive line coach). Over 2,800 professional at-bats later, Harrison now looks to trade the bat and the outfielder's glove for some shoulder pads, looking to impact Arkansas' receiver room under coach Pittman.
Harrison, a 28 year-old native of Lee's Summit, Missouri, will be a preferred walk-on after originally signing to play for Nebraska out of high school in 2014. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school according to 247Sports and the No. 7 overall recruit from Missouri for the class of 2014.
However, things changed when the Milwaukee Brewers drafted him with the 50th pick of the 2014 MLB Draft in the second round. He received a $1.8 million signing bonus and remained in the Brewers' farm system until January 2018, when Harrison was traded to the Miami Marlins in a return package for MVP and two-time All-Star Christian Yelich.
Harrison made his major-league debut on August 4, 2020 for the Marlins and spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues with the Marlins and the Angels. Harrison has two career home runs in 68 career MLB at-bats. He last appeared in a minor-league game September 24 for the Brewers AAA affiliate, the Nashville Sounds, before getting released that same day.
Because Harrison has never actually used any of his eligibility, he will be classified as a 29-year-old freshman by the time the Hogs kick off the 2024 season.
