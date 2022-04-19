5-Star Black Officially Sets Signing Date

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – While there wasn't a lot of consternation surrounding whether McDonald's All-American guard Anthony Black would officially sign with the Razorback mens' basketball, he took the time Monday evening to officially announce his impending signing this Wednesday.

The only reason fans might have had any uneasiness is that recruiting gurus felt there was a 71% chance Black was going to Oklahoma St.

Even though Black put together a series of videos that culminated with his announcement by pulling a drink from a cooler indicating the Razorbacks at an event surrounding McDonald's All-American weekend featuring skills, 3-point shooting and dunk contests, it's still the early days of the NIL wild west in the NCAA. Anything can happen before a letter of intent is officially signed.

That is why Black's announcement is a big deal even though it's a foregone conclusion in the minds of Razorback fans.

It should be noted that Arkansas was tied with Baylor at 14,3% each as the only other two schools to receive crystal balls projecting Black would sign with them.

Black, a 6-7 point guard, will provide both height and a willingness to let the game come to him. His natural game is as close to Razorback legend Lee Mayberry as Arkansas has had coming out of high school in a long time.

He potentially gives the Hogs two points through which the ball can smoothly move will still providing a threat to score should Jaylin Williams officially announce his return to the team.

