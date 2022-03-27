Skip to main content

Late First Half Run Dooms Razorbacks

Arkansas unable to bring Krzyzewski career to an end

SAN FRANCISCO – It felt different from the opening tip and not in a good way. 

From the frantic pace to the ashen look of nervousness on the face Eric Musselman's wife, everything had the feel of the runaway bus scene from Shang Chi through the streets of San Francisco. 

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) dunks against Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.

In the end, Duke had too much size and too many future NBA prospects. Heart could only go so far as a second consecutive run abruptly ended in the Elite 8, 78-69.

The first eight minutes felt like a big championship fight as both teams made big play after big play. The entire starting five had a hand in a quick start offensively for the Hogs and the defense was doing just enough to hold as things ran out to a 14-14 tie. 

Duke made runs, but Arkansas found ways to battle back through charges taken by Jaylin Williams and the smooth jumpers of Davonte Davis, but as the Hogs were about to cut it to a single possession with just over a minute left in the half so they could go to the break with some feeling of accomplishment, the floor fell out from under them and so did all feeling of hope.

Duke Blue Devils forward Joey Baker (13) shoots the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.

Duke center Mark Williams was a perfect 5-of-5 in the half, most of which came in the latter portion. With each possession he felt taller and heavier until he grew into the giant Arkansas couldn't slay.

Duke went on a 8-0 run to close the final 1:26 and Musselman's body language said everything that needed to be said. 

There would be no need for a second half. This one was already over.

The Hogs managed to cut it to five briefly in the second half, but never felt like a threat. That run at the end of the half coupled with Duke's ability to hit players in the face repeatedly without drawing fouls made a potential comeback impossible.

An Arkansas Razorbacks cheerleader knocks the ball loose from the backboard during the second half of the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Duke Blue Devils in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.

The only highlight for Arkansas the rest of the way was when the Arkansas cheerleaders go to form their own version of Devastator to knock down a ball that got stuck on top of the backboard.

