While Fans Bask in Glow, Razorbacks Must Flip Switch

When Arkansas fans woke up this morning, they were probably tired. That will happen when coming off an emotional high, which was certainly the case following the Razorbacks' Sweet 16 win over Gonzaga that earned the Hogs a second consecutive trip to the Elite 8.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) battles for the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson (20) during the first half in the semifinals of the West regional. The win sets up a rematch of the 1994 national championship game between Duke and Arkansas in the Elite 8 in what is Blue Devils' coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season.

However, when they drug themselves into work this morning, they still had the excitement of talking with co-workers about the game before to lift their spirits and help them get through the early hours. It was another moment to bask in the glory and feel the effects of the minor boost of positive adrenaline reliving the game among friends.

But somewhere in a hotel in San Francisco, members of the Arkansas basketball team and staff woke up this morning most likely exhausted. It's hard to come off being directly involved in such an emotional win and trying to get a decent night's sleep.

The small burst of revisiting the previous night's events in a moment of celebration were most likely brief. The shift from Gonzaga to Duke was most like abrupt, and watching last night's duel between the Raiders and Blue Devils was probably not only mandatory, there was most likely some sort of analytical breakdown required while viewing.

Musselman tries to make the trips enjoyable. When the Hogs hit Buffalo, they went to Niagra Falls. When they arrived in San Francisco, they took a trolley through the infamous hills of the city.

Those things matter and will be a big part of what this team recalls when they tell their children about their experience in this year's tournament.

But today was all about flipping the switch. It's all about business.

It's the intangibles, especially discipline, that determine outcomes in games like this – especially when teams are as closely matched as these two.

With a young team, this can be difficult, but Musselman is blessed with veterans who know how to hyper focus on what's in front of them. Through bleary eyes, they will rely on muscle memory of a mental routine that breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson (20) shoots the ball with forward Connor Vanover (23) defending during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Images like this show Arkansas prepared for the height it would face against Gonzaga well in advance.

Everyone knows exactly what most likely went on today. It's been shown time and time again for team after team as he slaps those white info pads onto the floor.

This is where championships are won.

Adrenaline fails and makes for weak legs. Just ask Gonzaga.

Mental toughness is a lot, but sometimes it will fail in the end. Just ask Auburn.

However, in-depth knowledge, that takes over when legs go weak and the mind wants to quit. It's something to fall back on when there's nothing else holding you together.

It's how runs are broken. It's how runs are made.

Gonzaga's Drew Timme had the advantage on Jaylin Williams for the first several minutes of the Sweet 16. However, it was easy to see Williams not only falling back on knowledge gained on Timme throughout these player breakdown sessions, but him using knowledge about how that information is attained to form his own scouting report to add to what Musselman's staff had given him.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the semifinals of the West regional in San Francisco. Williams struggled early against Andrew Timme (2), but learned and adapted as the game progressed, leading to Timme's frustration late.

As he learned, Williams adjusted. As Williams adjusted, Timme became frustrated.

Once that happened, the game was over.

Fans saw the same thing the game before as Au'Diese Toney used the wealth of knowledge about New Mexico State's Teddy Allen to effectively shut down a young man who had become the NCAA tournament's most feared individual player.

What Musselman asks of his players is not easy. That's why it took so long for this team to develop.

But doing what's not easy is why this team has defeated the No. 1. team in the nation twice and took down two more teams that were being considered for No. 1 seeds.

The Hogs aren't in San Francisco to put on a fancy show. They're not there to win the hearts of America or impress a narrow segment of Razorback fans.

They are there to do what the cards on the floor dictate.

They are there to put into action whatever the research says is going to work, and if that's ugly, then let it be ugly. If it's frustrating, then let it be frustrating.

They aren't there for your feelings. They are there for a championship.

And that path is on the floor right in front of them.

