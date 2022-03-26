Peacocks Steal Spotlight from Razorbacks

When a super Cinderella makes it to the Sweet 16, reality always sets it.

But in an NCAA tournament that had no clear favorite coming in, breaks from normalcy were bound to happen. That's why this year's tournament darling, the St. Peter's Peacocks, have become the first No. 15 to make the Elite 8 by beating No. 3 seed Purdue, 67-64, without anyone batting an eye in surprise.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports St. Peter's Peacocks guard Matthew Lee (15) shoots against Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) in the second half in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. The Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed to crack the Elite 8 in NCAA history.

While such a monumental win means Arkansas will have to end one of the greatest coaching careers of all time for Duke legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski to claim the headlines once again.

Eric Musselman's Razorbacks have always shown appreciation for hard work and guts among underdogs, so it's hard to imagine the Hogs have an issue with the shine moving over to the Peacocks on what we've repeatedly been told is "National Peacock Day."

While watching, Arkansas fans should have noticed similar characteristics between the entire St. Peter's team and a certain fan favorite for the Razorbacks. If not, we couldn't help but point it out during the game.

Throw in how the Peacocks shot at the line, especially in the closing minute with the game on the line, and the comparison to the spirit of Arkansas guard Chris Lykes couldn't be more spot on.

Ignore the obvious comparisons of a smaller school/smaller player taking on the giants of the elites and coming out on top. This is a story of belief, giant heart and undeniable likability off the court by both parties.

When it comes to Lykes or Shaheem Holloway's bracket busters, the odds don't matter. There's just a killer instinct and a willingness to run head first into the most ridiculous of situations only to come out on top that just don't follow the basic laws of mathematics.

St. Peter's has shaken off the slipper. They're a beast to be respected as an equal.

But, when Saturday night hits, if Duke isn't capable of seeing Lykes in the same light, the Razorbacks will take the spotlight back once more.

