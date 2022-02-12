PAY IT FORWARD

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Arkansas fans are probably disappointed in today's loss at Alabama, but losing that game might be the best thing to happen to the Hogs the rest of the season.

Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman has a knack for using mistakes as teaching points. A team on a 10-game winning streak tends to not listen to its coach, but a team that just blew a Quad 1 road win has no choice but to listen.

This 68-67 loss to Alabama pivoted on three plays that could have easily gone the Hogs' way had players been mentally sharp throughout.

1. Au'Diese Toney technical

This one is unexplainable. While it would have warranted a quick trip to the bench, it at least would have been understandable had Toney gotten frustrated after getting a foul called on him that he felt was unjustified and then threw the ball at an Alabama player.

However, that wasn't the case. Everything went the Razorbacks' way. Toney drew the foul. He won.

Instead, he lost his cool and cost his team. What should have been 1-2 points headed in the Hogs' favor, Alabama knocked down a pair of technical foul shots.

HOGS DIDN'T NEED TO TAKE THREE AT THE END

Toney then failed to at least create a possible zero sum by hitting both of his free throws. What resulted was a 2-point swing in favor of the Crimson Tide. That can't happen the rest of the season. It's all big games and big games come down to single points.

Toney should need a few days to heal after Musselman chews on his backside for doing something so selfish, but the good news is it happens now. This isn't a Kentucky game that will draw national attention and have a higher impact on seeding.

JAYLIN WILLIAMS PUTTING STREAK BEHIND HIM

It's not the SEC or NCAA tournament where such a bone-headed move sends all his teammates home early.

It's an 11 a.m. game against Alabama. Learn the lesson and move on.

Points given needlessly in Alabama's favor: 2

2. Stanley Umude foul on fast break dunk

Umude spent the final minutes of this game on the bench and it's 100% his fault.

In the midst of a strong stretch where Umude was everywhere draining threes, snatching rebounds and dishing assists, Alabama's James Rojas sprinted out for what was clearly going to be an easy dunk. Trailing behind him was Umude, presumably processing the moment as "Let me get down there quickly so I can inbound the ball for a potential quick score while Alabama's momentum is carrying them the wrong direction while short one celebrating Rojas."

Instead, Umude committed a cardinal sin by hand-delivering his fourth foul in exchange for nothing. There was no way to affect the shot. Instead, Rojas got an unnecessary trip to the line to sink a free throw to complete the 3-point play.

Look for Umude to be much more judicious in his approach on fast breaks going forward.

Points given needlessly in Alabama's favor: 1

3. J.D. Notae just throws it up

The rules of last possession in a tight game are simple.

• Get a clean look.

• Leave time for a rebound and quick pass for a shot in case you miss.

• If a 1-point game, attack the basket so if you don't get the shot, you can still draw the foul.

Notae waited a bit too long to start moving with the basketball, which made him feel rushed instead of having a chance to show patience. He also didn't attack the basket.

Because of this, when three defenders collapsed on him, leaving multiple Razorbacks open, it didn't process that there was still time to kick the ball over to one of them with plenty of time to go toward the basket or take a quick open shot.

The only thing that couldn't happen beyond a turnover was exactly what happened – Notae flinging up a wild three under heavy pressure.

In the end, mental errors needlessly gave away three points that would have won the game and wasted away a legitimate late game shot that would have put the Tide away on their home floor.

Musselman will take full advantage of this. He's a master of using negative outcomes now for positive results in the future.

Fans will need to live with the disappointment now. It will all be worth it in March.

