WATCH: Hogs' Jaylin Williams Press Conference

Hogs' Jaylin Williams Didn't Get Pizza After Missouri Win
Watch complete press conference Wednesday looking ahead to Tennessee game
After starting to make double-doubles a routine thing, Arkansas' Jaylin Williams talked with the media Wednesday afternoon about keeping the wins coming and looking ahead to big Saturday matchup with Tennessee at Bud Walton Arena.
