If Connor Noland Doesn't Start, Then Who Does?

Hagen Smith Was Right Call but Bullpen Nearly Cost Hogs

Moment wasn't too big for one freshman, but it was for second and nearly sent Razorbacks home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn stuck to the textbook.

If freshman pitcher Hagen Smith had crashed and burned against Ole Miss on Wednesday night, fans would have said he should have started Connor Noland.

Whether anybody thought otherwise, Van Horn knew the Rebels hit right-handers better and went with the southpaw Smith.

He wobbled a couple of times, but didn't crash and burn. Zack Morris did total the car in the first inning Monday night but rescued the Hogs in a 3-2 win Wednesday night.

Evan Taylor-Ole Miss CWS 4

Freshman reliever Brady Tygart simply couldn't handle the moment. Morris handled it pretty well when it was needed the most after Evan Taylor set it up perfectly.

The offense could have helped in the eighth inning. Getting a couple of extra runs across after loading the bases with only one out gave the Hogs a chance to blow it open.

Instead, it was the Rebels loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded after Tygart blew up and loaded the bases giving up a single, then hitting two straight batters.

Enter Morris, who couldn't make it out of the first inning against Ole Miss.

This time he struck out the first batter he faced, then got a fly-out that was anything but routine when Jalen Battles nearly ran over Jace Bohrofen in shallow left field, but he grabbed it and held on.

Brady Slavens-Ole Miss CWS

After a ground ball that gave up a meaningless run, Morris got another fly to left that was handled without incident and there's another game to play.

The assumption is Noland will be starting on the hill. There may not be a better option.

Only Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs know the answers.

The ultimate answer may be a committee-type approach.

We'll find out tomorrow afternoon.

062222-Hagen Smith-Ole Miss CWS 4-Dylan Widger
If Connor Noland Doesn't Start, Then Who Does?

Robert Moore-Ole Miss CWS 4
Final Updates: Hogs Hold on Against Ole Miss, Live to Fight Another Day

Hagen Smith-UNC Super 02
Dave Van Horn Not Going with Connor Noland Tonight

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talks with his Razorback football team during spring practice. The Hogs are looking to improve on last year's 9-win season after rebuilding from the disastrous Chad Morris years.
ESPN Indicates Hogs' Future Not So Bright

A white board at Rocco's in Omaha, Nebraska displays the current results from its annual Jello Shot Challenge during the College World Series.
Hogs, Rebels Fans Overwhelm Omaha Business

A Razorback fan wears a beer hat signifying the bases are loaded during a 17-2 win over Stanford on Saturday afternoon.
How to Have Fun During Arkansas-Ole Miss

Michael Turner-Auburn CWS
Watch: What Razorbacks Said After Downing Tigers

Dave Van Horn-Auburn CWS
What Hogs Coach Said After Downing Auburn

