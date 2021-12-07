How to Watch-Listen to Hogs-49ers Tonight

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch-Listen to Arkansas vs. Charlotte Tonight

    You can watch, listen to Razorbacks and 49ers in late game tonight at Bud Walton Arena
    Author:

    Arkansas closes a current four-game homestand hosting Charlotte on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena.

    Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network. You can also listen online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

    Jaylin Williams-Little Rock

    Jaylin Williams drives inside for a layup against Little Rock.

    • Arkansas is ranked 10th in this week’s coaches poll and 12th in the media poll.

    • This will be the second time Arkansas has faced Charlotte. The Razorbacks won the previous encounter (80-67) on Dec. 28, 2011, in Bud Walton Arena.

    • Arkansas has won 16-straight, regular-season games dating back to last January. This is the best regular season win streak since reeling off 20 straight victories during the 1990-91 season. The record for consecutive regular season wins is 21 spanning two seasons from Jan. 17, 1977, to Jan. 12, 1978. Arkansas has won 14 straight in Bud Walton Arena.

    JD Notae-Penn

    JD Notae second in SEC in scoring, sixth in country in steals.

    • Through Sunday, Arkansas was one of just 12 teams in the NCAA that is undefeated and joins LSU as the only SEC team that is undefeated

    • JD Notae ranks sixth in the NCAA in steals and ranks second in the SEC in scoring.

    • Au’Diese Toney ranks seventh in the NCAA (1st in the SEC) in field goal percentage (69%).

    Au'Diese Toney-UALR

    Au'Diese Toney leading the SEC in field goal percentage (seventh in the NCAA).

    • Jaylin Williams leads all NCAA big men (6-9 or taller) in assists and ranks 10th in the SEC overall in the category (4.3 avg.).

    Recommended Articles

    • Chris Lykes leads the SEC in both free throws made (40) and attempted (48). In fact, he is a perfect 29-of-29 at the stripe inside the final five minutes of Razorback games.

    Information from Arkansas Communica

    No. 10-12 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Charlotte 49ers

    Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (8-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Charlotte 49ers (4-3, 0-0 C-USA)

    Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

    Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

    TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Richard Cross and Joe Kleine) and FuboTV.

    Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 132/XM 191

    Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

    Spread: Arkansas -18, Little Rock +18

    Total: 143.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

    Moneyline: Arkansas -2000, Charlotte +1000

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Eric Musselman-Little Rock
    Men's Basketball

    How to Watch-Listen to Hogs-49ers Tonight

    42 seconds ago
    Rocket Sanders
    Football

    SEC Shorts Features Arkansas Again

    6 hours ago
    Grant Morgan
    Football

    Grant Morgan Wins Burlsworth Trophy

    17 hours ago
    Flag Waving-Arkansas
    Football

    Hogs Will Need to Raise Stakes to Match Texas' NIL

    21 hours ago
    120121-Davonte Davis-UCA-brett rojo
    Men's Basketball

    Where Hogs Landed in AP Poll

    Dec 6, 2021
    Sam Pittman
    Football

    Coach of Year Honor for Pittman

    Dec 6, 2021
    Jadon Haselwood-OU
    Football

    An NFL-type Trade with Sooners

    Dec 6, 2021
    Bryce Young-SEC Title
    Football

    Monday Morning Question: Who Wins?

    Dec 6, 2021