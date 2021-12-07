How to Watch-Listen to Hogs-49ers Tonight

Arkansas closes a current four-game homestand hosting Charlotte on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network. You can also listen online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Jaylin Williams drives inside for a layup against Little Rock. Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images

• Arkansas is ranked 10th in this week’s coaches poll and 12th in the media poll.

• This will be the second time Arkansas has faced Charlotte. The Razorbacks won the previous encounter (80-67) on Dec. 28, 2011, in Bud Walton Arena.

• Arkansas has won 16-straight, regular-season games dating back to last January. This is the best regular season win streak since reeling off 20 straight victories during the 1990-91 season. The record for consecutive regular season wins is 21 spanning two seasons from Jan. 17, 1977, to Jan. 12, 1978. Arkansas has won 14 straight in Bud Walton Arena.

JD Notae second in SEC in scoring, sixth in country in steals. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

• Through Sunday, Arkansas was one of just 12 teams in the NCAA that is undefeated and joins LSU as the only SEC team that is undefeated

• JD Notae ranks sixth in the NCAA in steals and ranks second in the SEC in scoring.

• Au’Diese Toney ranks seventh in the NCAA (1st in the SEC) in field goal percentage (69%).

Au'Diese Toney leading the SEC in field goal percentage (seventh in the NCAA). Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

• Jaylin Williams leads all NCAA big men (6-9 or taller) in assists and ranks 10th in the SEC overall in the category (4.3 avg.).

• Chris Lykes leads the SEC in both free throws made (40) and attempted (48). In fact, he is a perfect 29-of-29 at the stripe inside the final five minutes of Razorback games.

Information from Arkansas Communica

No. 10-12 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (8-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Charlotte 49ers (4-3, 0-0 C-USA)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Richard Cross and Joe Kleine) and FuboTV.

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 132/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -18, Little Rock +18

Total: 143.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

Moneyline: Arkansas -2000, Charlotte +1000

