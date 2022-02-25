Cal: Hogs' Play with Disciplined Disorder

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky coach John Calipari came up with a creative way to describe Arkansas.

"Whether it's offense or defense they'll scramble up the game a little bit," he said Friday before the Wildcats head to Fayetteville for Saturday's 1 p.m. game with the Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.

His description is not necessarily a bad thing. He could have called it "disciplined disorder."

"They never seem to be out of control," Calipari said. "They're disciplined in what they're doing."

And what they are doing is pretty wide-ranging.

"They are running motion and curl cuts, spin cuts and backdoors and all the stuff they're doing," Calipari said, "but there is some organization to it."

Hogs coach Eric Musselman has talked about the Hogs playing harder than any college team he's been around.

Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Images Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

Calipari has noticed that, too.

"They don't let go of the rope at any point in any game," he said. "They aren't going to beat themselves. You've got to go in there and beat them and that's really hard to do."

As for who will be playing, Calipari did what he usually does and sort of deflect everything with some honesty because he probably hasn't actually laid eyes on the players.

Sahvir Wheeler and Ty Ty Washington have been the subject of a lot of questions for Calipair this week. He wasn't giving up any information Friday.

"I don't know," he said. "I have not seen them today."

Then, when asked, he explained the process he uses to judge all that.

"If they don't play they don't play," Calipari said. "Right now I have not met with our trainer, I have not seen either kid. I'll know before we start they're going to practice and then we'll practice. If they don't practice we'll practice and get ready for the game."

He's just dealing with whatever it is. That really isn't unusual and probably shouldn't be that surprising.

"When it's day to day I'm not going to force a kid to play," he said.

Now's not the time he's that worried about it. Everything is getting ready for what starts over the next two weeks.

Kentucky is getting ready for a run at a national championship. They may have enough to get into that conversation.

He knows the Hogs might get into that talk, too.

But a win in February means very little in March.

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.