Watch-Listen: More Than 'Big Game' for Hogs?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's another big game for No. 18 Arkansas.

And, in keeping with what is becoming a season to remember, the Razorbacks have Kentucky on Saturday in what is likely the hardest finish to the regular season of anybody in the country.

The theme of the day will be a "Stripe Out" at Bud Walton Arena and fans can check what color they are supposed to wear by going HERE.

The game will start at 1 p.m. on CBS and FuboTV with Brad Nessler and Pete Gillen.

Pregame online and on the radio starts at 12:30 p.m. Listen online to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 81.

• This will be the 46th meeting between Arkansas and Kentucky. The Wildcats own a 33-12 advantage in the series, including a 28-12 mark since Arkansas joined the SEC. Kentucky owns a slight 8-7 advantage in games played in Fayetteville, but the Razorbacks have not beaten Kentucky in Bud Walton since Jan. 14, 2014 (87-85 in OT) on a Michael Qualls put-back dunk as time expired.

• For the second time this season, a ranked Arkansas team will host a ranked opponent.

• Last Saturday, then-No. 23 Arkansas hosted then No. 16 Tennessee and won 58-48.

• Prior to last Saturday, a ranked Arkansas team hosted No. 6 Alabama last year and then not again until 1998.

• The 1998 season was also the last time a ranked Arkansas team hosted two ranked opponents. No. 14 Arkansas defeated No. 17 Ole Miss (100-87) on Feb. 5 and No. 16 Arkansas defeated No. 13 South Carolina (96-88) on Feb. 18.

• This game will be the 92nd time a ranked Arkansas team has played a ranked opponent and the 22nd time a ranked Razorback team has hosted a ranked opponent.

• Arkansas is 44-47 all-time when ranked and playing a ranked opponent.

• Arkansas is 16-5 when ranked and hosting a ranked team.

• Jaylin Williams is on pace to have one of the best rebounding seasons in school history, especially in SEC play. His 154 rebounds in SEC games rank second. Bobby Portis has the school record for rebounds in SEC games at 168 (2015). His 268 overall season rebounds are 25 shy to enter the Razorback single-season top 10 (293 by Joe Kleine in 1984). His 9.57 season rebound average ranks 10th and is the best by a Razorback since Michael Washington led the SEC at 9.8 in 2009. Williams is on pace to set the school record for rebound avg in SEC games, currently at 10.27. The record is 9.5 by Derek Hood (1999)

• JD Notae is on pace to rank fifth in school history for single-season scoring avg in SEC games, currently 19.5.

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Current Records: No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) vs. No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 12-3 SEC)

Date-Time: Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.

Where: Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena (19,200), Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: CBS (Brad Nessler and Pete Gillen) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 81.

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -2.5 (-118), Kentucky +2.5 (-110)

Total: 147 – Over: -118, Under: -110

Moneyline: Arkansas -150, Kentucky +115

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.