Real-Time Blog: Commentary, Complete Information

Live Blog: Real-time NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Arkansas-Gonzaga
Arkansas' path to the Final Four is pretty clear.
The only problem is No. 1 Gonzaga stands in the path, starting at 6 p.m. tonight in a game you can watch on CBS and Fubo.tv. You can also hear the game on ESPN Arkansas radio stations.
Keep up with all the action as it happens right here along with running commentary from allHOGS below during the game.
Real-Time Game
Final Pregame Notes & Thoughts
• Every bit of traditional handicapping logic says this is a game Gonzaga should win by double digits and I have yet to hear a single person discuss maybe the key thing: Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and a staff with heavy amounts of NBA experience prepare like professional teams for a game. How you handicap that is beyond me but don't be surprised to see it make a difference.
• The Razorbacks will wear red. Gonzaga, as the higher seeded team, will wear white. It will be interesting to see if either team gets an edge from the crowd.
• Don't discount the motivation this team gets from being in an underdog role. A lot of folks, including many in the Lunatic Fringe of Hog fans, wrote this team off the first week of January. As everybody has said, not particularly being respected by folks seems to bring out the best in this group.
