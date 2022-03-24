Real-Time Blog: Commentary, Complete Information

• Every bit of traditional handicapping logic says this is a game Gonzaga should win by double digits and I have yet to hear a single person discuss maybe the key thing: Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and a staff with heavy amounts of NBA experience prepare like professional teams for a game. How you handicap that is beyond me but don't be surprised to see it make a difference.

• The Razorbacks will wear red. Gonzaga, as the higher seeded team, will wear white. It will be interesting to see if either team gets an edge from the crowd.

• Don't discount the motivation this team gets from being in an underdog role. A lot of folks, including many in the Lunatic Fringe of Hog fans, wrote this team off the first week of January. As everybody has said, not particularly being respected by folks seems to bring out the best in this group.