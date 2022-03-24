How to Get Another SI Cover for Hogs

SAN FRANCISCO – If Arkansas can somehow manage to pull off the upset tonight against Gonzaga, the odds of the Razorbacks making the cover of Sports Illustrated for the NCAA tournament goes up dramatically.

Here is a quick look back at other times the Hogs found their way to the SI cover in relation to March Madness over the years.

Elite 8, Indiana State Sycamores, 1979

Sports Illustrated

Indiana State Sycamores legend Larry Bird played all 40 minutes, scoring 31 points to hold off Arkansas, 73-71, to advance to the Final Four and eventually the national championship game where the Sycamores lost to Magic Johnson and Michigan State.

With no shot clock, the Sycamores were able to hold the ball for the entire final minute of the game. Bird was allowed to hit a shot as time expired even though the Razorbacks had a foul to give that could have forced overtime.

Sydney Moncrief, Steve Schall and Scott Hastings each logged a full 40 minutes in the loss. Moncrief led Coach Eddie Sutton's Hogs with 24 points.

NCAA Tournament preview, President Bill Clinton, 1994

Sports Illustarted

It might be possible that Arkansas had bigger fans, although it would be difficult to prove, the Razorbacks definitely had the world's most prominent fan in then President Bill Clinton.

Clinton could often be seen around the Arkansas program during his presidency as he had a solid relationship with former Razorback coach Nolan Richardson.

The president's support of the team was so strong that he was honored eventually honored for his loyalty at Bud Walton Arena years late.

NCAA championship game, Duke Blue Devils, 1994

This game is mostly remembered for the rainbow shot hit by Scotty Thurman as the shot clock expired to give Arkansas a 73-70 lead with under a minute left against college basketball super power Duke in the 1994 national championship game.

However, it was Corliss Williamson, the physical power forward who dominated headlines as powerfully as he dominated opponents who grabbed the national SI cover for 76-72 victory.

Commemorative edition, National Championship, 1994

If there is a copy of Sports Illustrated still hanging around the house from the 1994 national championship, this is probably it.

The commemorative edition sold around Arkansas and the fringes of nearby states recounted the journey in beautiful detail.

Final Four, North Carolina, 1995

This was the final NCAA Final Four cover for Arkansas before a soul crushing loss to UCLA in the 1995 national championship game began a slow, downward slide for the Arkansas program.

UCLA needed a last second miracle shot against the Missouri TIgers to make it out of the second round. However, by the time Ed O'Bannon and friends hit the floor against the defending champions, the Bruins were in top form.

O'Bannon scored 30 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to take down the Razorbacks, 89-78.