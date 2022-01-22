Nick Smith, Jr. Makes NBA Draft Prospect List

Skip to main content

Nick Smith projected in 2023 NBA draft

Draft Express says Hogs will enter next season with overall No. 1 prospect from freshman class

Arkansas fans know that next year will begin with the hype of brining the nation's No. 2 recruiting class to the floor, but the hype will be even more now.

Draft Express, which partnered with ESPN to do the first ever 2023 draft that includes players currently still playing in high school, has named Nick Smith, Jr. the top NBA prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Hogs landed Smith as a commit back in September, and officially signed him in a class that featured all Top 100 recruits in November.

The versatile guard was also recently named one of five players on the Max Preps National Player of the Year watchlist, and was named MVP of the King Cotton Classic while averaging 28 points, 6.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

However, Smith's highest visibility came from a viral video of him stopping down to take on a challenge issued by a fraternity for a pick-up game where the high school phenom destroyed the much older frat brothers.

Smith pinned himself this morning as being in Fayetteville, so fans most likely will see him at tonight's game.

