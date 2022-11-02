Razorbacks’ Nick Smith on SEC Coaches’ First Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Razorback freshman Nick Smith Jr., was voted to the SEC 18th annual coaches’ preseason All-SEC team, it was announced Wednesday.
Smith was one of nine selected to the first team making him a unanimous preseason first team All-SEC honoree. He was previously named to the SEC media’s five-man preseason All-SEC first team.
The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.
Arkansas will officially open the 2022-23 season on Monday (Nov. 7) versus North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.
SEC Coaches First Team All-SEC
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
Nick Smith – Arkansas
Colin Castleton – Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Tolu Smith – Mississippi State
Kobe Brown – Missouri
Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
SEC Coaches Second Team All-SEC
Brandon Miller – Alabama
Wendell Green Jr. – Auburn
K.D. Johnson – Auburn
Kario Oquendo – Georgia
KJ Williams – LSU
Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss
Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee
Henry Coleman III – Texas A&M
SMITH’S PRESEASON HONORS
Jerry West Award Watch List
All-American second team (CBSsports.com)
All-America fourth team (Blue Ribbon Magazine)
National Newcomer of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)
No. 2 on Andy Katz/NCAA.com national Impact Freshmen list
No. 2 on CBSsports.com national Impact Freshmen list
SEC Freshman of the Year (CBSsports.com)
SEC Freshman of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)
First Team All-SEC (media)
First Team All-SEC (coaches)
First Team All-SEC (Blue Ribbon Magazine)
Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.
