Only Hogs' player named to top 16 in league before season starts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Razorback freshman Nick Smith Jr., was voted to the SEC 18th annual coaches’ preseason All-SEC team, it was announced Wednesday.

Smith was one of nine selected to the first team making him a unanimous preseason first team All-SEC honoree. He was previously named to the SEC media’s five-man preseason All-SEC first team.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

Arkansas will officially open the 2022-23 season on Monday (Nov. 7) versus North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman Nick Smith looks to make a pass during Sunday afternoon's Red-White game at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

SEC Coaches First Team All-SEC

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Nick Smith – Arkansas

Colin Castleton – Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

Kobe Brown – Missouri

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith against Rogers State in the exhibition opener against Rogers State on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

SEC Coaches Second Team All-SEC

Brandon Miller – Alabama

Wendell Green Jr. – Auburn

K.D. Johnson – Auburn

Kario Oquendo – Georgia

KJ Williams – LSU

Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee

Henry Coleman III – Texas A&M

Arkansas Razorbacks' guard Nick Smith against Rogers State in the exhibition opener against Rogers State on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

SMITH’S PRESEASON HONORS

Jerry West Award Watch List

All-American second team (CBSsports.com)

All-America fourth team (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

National Newcomer of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

No. 2 on Andy Katz/NCAA.com national Impact Freshmen list

No. 2 on CBSsports.com national Impact Freshmen list

SEC Freshman of the Year (CBSsports.com)

SEC Freshman of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

First Team All-SEC (media)

First Team All-SEC (coaches)

First Team All-SEC (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

HOGS FEED:

SEC ROUNDUP: AUBURN DEFENSIVE PLAYERS CLEAR ON WHO THEY WANT TO REPLACE BRYAN HARSIN

WATCH: HOGS' DREW SANDERS, KETRON JACKSON ON FACING LIBERTY ON SATURDAY

WATCH: RAZORBACKS' LUKE JONES, HUDSON CLARK AFTER PRACTICE TUESDAY

LIBERTY'S HUGH FREEZE AFRAID OF COLD, DOESN'T LIKE FAYETTEVILLE GAMES

ANTHONY BLACK'S DUNCANVILLE TEAM STRIPPED OF STATE TITLE, COACH SUSPENDED

NOW THAT ARKANSAS RAN OFF HARSIN, AUBURN NEEDS LIST OF QUALITIES TO SEEK OUT IN NEW SHINING 'KNIGHT'

AUBURN WANTED TO CAP WEEKEND BY FIRING HARSIN & HIRING HOGS' AD

LATEST SEC SHORTS: ARE TENNESSEE FANS AFRAID OF ANYTHING THESE DAYS?

MIKE NEIGHBORS PREVIEWS WEDNESDAY NIGHT EXHIBITION GAME

ARKANSAS FANS BASE WILL DOUBLE WITH ADDITION OF ALABAMA FANS

SOME RANDOM THOUGHTS ON AUBURN WIN YOU MAY NOT HAVE NOTICED

ROCKET SANDERS KEEPS CHECKING OFF PERSONAL GOALS

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel