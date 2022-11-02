Skip to main content
Razorbacks’ Nick Smith on SEC Coaches’ First Team

Only Hogs' player named to top 16 in league before season starts

In this story:

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Razorback freshman Nick Smith Jr., was voted to the SEC 18th annual coaches’ preseason All-SEC team, it was announced Wednesday.

Smith was one of nine selected to the first team making him a unanimous preseason first team All-SEC honoree. He was previously named to the SEC media’s five-man preseason All-SEC first team.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

Arkansas will officially open the 2022-23 season on Monday (Nov. 7) versus North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.

SEC Coaches First Team All-SEC

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Nick Smith – Arkansas

Colin Castleton – Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

Kobe Brown – Missouri

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

SEC Coaches Second Team All-SEC

Brandon Miller – Alabama

Wendell Green Jr. – Auburn

K.D. Johnson – Auburn

Kario Oquendo – Georgia

KJ Williams – LSU

Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee

Henry Coleman III – Texas A&M

SMITH’S PRESEASON HONORS

Jerry West Award Watch List

All-American second team (CBSsports.com)

All-America fourth team (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

National Newcomer of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

No. 2 on Andy Katz/NCAA.com national Impact Freshmen list

No. 2 on CBSsports.com national Impact Freshmen list

SEC Freshman of the Year (CBSsports.com)

SEC Freshman of the Year (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

First Team All-SEC (media)

First Team All-SEC (coaches)

First Team All-SEC (Blue Ribbon Magazine)

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

