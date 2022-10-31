FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lot of us speculated Bryan Harsin might not make it to Halloween as Auburn's coach, but he didn't finish it that way.

First, the Tigers announced Harsin's firing early Monday morning, a day before his birthday. That wasn't particularly surprising and probably was done shortly after Saturday's 41-27 loss to the Arkansas that wasn't nearly that close.

Then it was an early tweet Monday from Hunter Yurachek that seemed really interesting, to say the least.

A lot of people were wondering.

Yurachek was an early target when Auburn dumped Allen Greene, who left at the end of August. At least that's what Brandon Marcello reported at 247Sports.com later Monday:

"He received a raise and contract extension at Arkansas after the offer was made. Yurachek's new deal with Hogs begins Jan. 1. Auburn went after ADs with SEC experience."

Somehow you just knew the Razorbacks were going to get dragged into all of the drama going on the last couple of years with Auburn.

John Cohen, Mississippi State University's athletic director, is seen as family, friends, and teammates honor fallen MSU football star Sam Alton Westmoreland at The Orchard Church in Tupelo, Miss., Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (USA TODAY Sports)

Now it may be the state of Mississippi's turn. That came with the story Sunday that Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen was going to be the new Tigers' athletics director.

Considering he was a former player and baseball coach in Starkville that was mildly interesting. It's an indication Auburn is not being cheap with any of all this and may be trying to buy their way out of chaos.

Mississippi Rebels coach Lane Kiffin looks on in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. (Daniel Dunn / USA TODAY Sports)

It's been rumored for a month the Tigers are going to make a serious run at Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who has the Rebels sitting at 8-1 heading into the final month.

A couple of well-place people over in Oxford think it might be a deal that's closer to being done than anyone knows with one person telling me Auburn is talking $11 million a year for seven years ... all guaranteed.

Those talks have probably been going on for a couple of months. No reason for it be public because agents do that in the background. The reason you fire a coach on Halloween is to get a jump on everybody else firing people.

It's all expensive ... which is the world of college athletics these days.

