Now That Arkansas Sent Harsin Packing, How Will Auburn Choose a New Coach?

Here's a criteria list that should help the Tigers find the perfect coach

Now that Arkansas has driven the final nail in the coffin of the Bryan Harsin era so it could be appropriately be buried on Halloween, it's time for Auburn to solidify a clear profile to define the characteristics of the next coach down on the plains.

After careful consideration, here's a 10-point recommendation to help guide the Tiger faithful in their search:

1. A hot up and comer. Someone who has been able to get big wins under difficult circumstances. Auburn's checkbook dedication to past coaches is about to increase, so a coach currently at a non-Power 5 will require consideration.

2. A man with SEC experience. Head coaching would be nice, but only if he's won a division championship or two. A conference championship would be icing on the cake.

3. He definitely needs to have experience with recruiting in Florida and Alabama. Those are key areas where recruiting battles must be won.

4. He needs to have a national championship pedigree. The candidate doesn't have to have won a title, but at least needs to have made a championship game.

5. The candidate needs to have experience dealing with difficult boosters who might be just a tad on the nuts side.

6. This needs to be someone who not only isn't afraid of going head-to-head with Nick Saban, but instills a bit of fear and caution within Saban.

7. The next coach should be someone who knows how to put up and coming teams like Arkansas in their place. If he can steal away a handful of quality local recruits from the Natural State to help make that possible, that would be even better.

8. Just as an extra bonus since things got stylishly sloppy around the football program the past two years, if the new coach could dress with a little more style it might be nice. The school colors look better on high quality vests which are always complimented well by a clean Auburn visor.

9. The program really needs a good "bus" driver who can get everyone on board and drive Auburn back to respectability.

10. Familiarity with the program is an absolute must. The new coach needs to know this program so well it feels like he's been a successful coach there before.

It's a tough list. Finding someone who fits all those requirements is going to be hard to find.

Even if he could be found, it would only work out for at most seven to eight years. Fans would want to fire him after a Top 15 finish and a win over Alabama in year seven, but he'd probably hang around for another year before a trip to the Citrus Bowl became the breaking point.

Anyway, good luck with your search Auburn. Don't know where you'll find a coach who ticks all these boxes, but I'm sure he's out there somewhere – your "Knight" in shining armor.

