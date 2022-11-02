SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want
We ponder which is greater – Nick Saban's age or the number of SEC coaches since he started. Plus, Auburn tried to steal a little pork, the betting line between Georgia and Tennessee plunges, a D-II running back is living the dream in Mizzou, a defensive lineman knows why A&M can't stop the run, and so much more in this Nov. 2 edition of the SEC Round-Up
Nick Saban Outlasts Another SEC Coach While Turning 71
Trivia question: Which number is greater, Nick Saban's age or the number of people who have been a football head coach in...
Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley to Jags at NFL Trade Deadline
The Atlanta Falcons have traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tuesday was the NFL trading deadline. The deal...
Alabama Must Overcome Road Game Anxieties
to Win in Death Valley
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The last time Alabama football played on the road, it resulted in a loss to Tennessee. Crimson Tide captain Will Anderson Jr. said the team played with some anxiety facing...
Texas Supreme Court Ruling Allows UIL to Strip
Guard Anthony Black's Team of Title, Suspends Coach
FRISCO, Texas – Just when Razorback fans think the state of Texas has kicked the men's basketball team enough, another hard shot comes flying in from the Lone Star State. Earlier today it was ruled...
Auburn Tried to Hire Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lot of us speculated Bryan Harsin might not make it to Halloween as Auburn's coach, but he didn't finish it that way. First, the Tigers announced Harsin's firing...
Hugh Freeze Doesn't Like Games in Fayetteville,
Daughters Describe It as 'Going to Alaska'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is hoping it's not freezing Saturday. He had enough of that when he was coaching at Ole Miss, although he...
Auburn Has Best Practice of Season with Harsin Gone,
Defensive Players State Who They Want as Coach
There are a ton of things happening both on and off the field at Auburn University right now. I received a handful...
Tigers Clean House, Assign New Coaching Duties
to Those Left
Auburn released a depth chart and information regarding the new staff designations for both the upcoming game against Mississippi State and the final four games of the season. Following the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn also let go of...
Harsin Releases Statement on Auburn Firing
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin released a statement on Tuesday afternoon after being let go by the university a day prior. His statement reads...
Napier Dismisses Former 5-Star Edge Rusher
The Florida Gators dismissed fifth-year redshirt junior edge rusher...
Georgia Staring Up at Tennessee From No. 3 Spot
in College Football Playoff Rankings
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at...
Nolan Smith to Miss Showdown with Vols,
But is He Out for the Season?
The University of Georgia is set to play host to one of the biggest games of the college football calendar on Saturday afternoon as...
Betting Lines Take Nosedive
for Game Between Dawgs, Vols
When the betting lines first opened in Vegas for Saturday's mega matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Bulldogs were...
Freshman Center Overcoming Nerves of "Big Stage"
That is Kentucky Basketball
It's unclear what exact role true freshman Ugonna Onyenso is going to play for Kentucky this season. After averaging 11.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.7 blocks-per-game at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, the 6-foot-11 center...
Calipari Disappointed in Team's Progression
Kentucky head coach John Calipari delivered a message to Big Blue Nation on Tuesday afternoon, relaying a miniature...
Wildcats Hoping Wheeler's Injury Only Short-Term
Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler left the Wildcats' exhibition against Missouri Western State on Sunday night due to a knee injury. After driving to the basket midway through...
As LSU Scrambles to Figure Out Rotation,
Former Murray State Players Will Have to Earn Spot
We’re inching closer and closer to Year 1 of the Matt McMahon era officially getting underway. With preseason work nearing...
Brian Kelly Makes Clear Bryce Young Is Team's Kryptonite
Brian Kelly and Nick Saban have faced off a few times, but Saturday night will be the first of many matchups as SEC foes. The hype surrounding...
What All Is on the Line When the Tigers Face the Tide?
It’ll be a Top 15 matchup in Death Valley when No. 6 Alabama comes to town to face off against No. 15 LSU this weekend. With the top...
Who Will Former Mississippi State AD Might Hire at Auburn
Auburn is in the hunt for a face to lead its football program after the university fired second-year head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday morning. Harsin's release came shortly after...
Dak Prescott Looks Stonger in Second Game Back
for Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a solid showing in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. Prescott, a former Mississippi State star, has been sidelined for...
Drinkwitz Expecting Fight From Kentucky
After Wildcats' Blowout Loss
After starting 0-3 in SEC play with all three losses coming by a combined 11 points, the Missouri Tigers have won two straight to get back to 4-4 and look ready to rattle off some more wins. However, as good as they have looked...
Former D2 Running Back
Living 'American Dream' at Missouri
The Missouri Tigers followed through with the request of quarterback Brady Cook and started fast in Saturday’s 23-10 win over the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks. But the fast start...
Gamecocks O-Line Coach Returns to Staff
After Leave of Absence
Offensive line coach Greg Adkins took a leave of absence for personal reasons several weeks ago. Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed it was...
Can South Carolina Reap Spoils of Auburn Chaos?
Recruiting is a ruthless landscape, one that can change in twenty-four hours. Nothing is official until...
Why Is TE Jaheim Bell Not Part of Offensive Plan?
South Carolina's offense looks completely different than it did last season. They have integrated a new quarterback, playmaker, and offensive weapons, leading to some anticipated struggles. However, these...
Vols' Coach Josh Heupel Reacts to No. 1 Ranking
in Initial CFP Rankings
The College Football Playoff committee ranked Tennessee as the number one team in the country earlier this evening. Following the initial ranking...
Aggie Lineman Says Starting Freshman QB
Step in Right Direction
The Texas A&M Aggies came up short in another one-score showdown this weekend, in a 31-28 letdown against Ole Miss. That extended...
Can A&M Avoid Car Wreck Scenario?
The pressure continues to mount on the Texas A&M Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher. No, the pressure isn't on the team to match offseason expectations as...
Defensive Lineman Knows Exactly Why
Texas A&M Can't Stop the Run
It is safe to say that it has not been the season that the Texas A&M Aggies had hoped they would have. They entered with high expectations...
