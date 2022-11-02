SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want

Alabama deals with anxiety issues, Napier cuts a former 5-star, Calipari disappointed in his team, Hugh Freeze is afraid of the cold, can LSU deny Bama West title, Aggie OL glad to have freshman QB, and much more

We ponder which is greater – Nick Saban's age or the number of SEC coaches since he started. Plus, Auburn tried to steal a little pork, the betting line between Georgia and Tennessee plunges, a D-II running back is living the dream in Mizzou, a defensive lineman knows why A&M can't stop the run, and so much more in this Nov. 2 edition of the SEC Round-Up

Trivia question: Which number is greater, Nick Saban's age or the number of people who have been a football head coach in...

The Atlanta Falcons have traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tuesday was the NFL trading deadline. The deal...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The last time Alabama football played on the road, it resulted in a loss to Tennessee. Crimson Tide captain Will Anderson Jr. said the team played with some anxiety facing...

FRISCO, Texas – Just when Razorback fans think the state of Texas has kicked the men's basketball team enough, another hard shot comes flying in from the Lone Star State. Earlier today it was ruled...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lot of us speculated Bryan Harsin might not make it to Halloween as Auburn's coach, but he didn't finish it that way. First, the Tigers announced Harsin's firing...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is hoping it's not freezing Saturday. He had enough of that when he was coaching at Ole Miss, although he...

There are a ton of things happening both on and off the field at Auburn University right now. I received a handful...

Auburn released a depth chart and information regarding the new staff designations for both the upcoming game against Mississippi State and the final four games of the season. Following the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn also let go of...

Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin released a statement on Tuesday afternoon after being let go by the university a day prior. His statement reads...

The Florida Gators dismissed fifth-year redshirt junior edge rusher...

The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at...

The University of Georgia is set to play host to one of the biggest games of the college football calendar on Saturday afternoon as...

When the betting lines first opened in Vegas for Saturday's mega matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Bulldogs were...

It's unclear what exact role true freshman Ugonna Onyenso is going to play for Kentucky this season. After averaging 11.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.7 blocks-per-game at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, the 6-foot-11 center...

Kentucky head coach John Calipari delivered a message to Big Blue Nation on Tuesday afternoon, relaying a miniature...

Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler left the Wildcats' exhibition against Missouri Western State on Sunday night due to a knee injury. After driving to the basket midway through...

We’re inching closer and closer to Year 1 of the Matt McMahon era officially getting underway. With preseason work nearing...

Brian Kelly and Nick Saban have faced off a few times, but Saturday night will be the first of many matchups as SEC foes. The hype surrounding...

It’ll be a Top 15 matchup in Death Valley when No. 6 Alabama comes to town to face off against No. 15 LSU this weekend. With the top...

Auburn is in the hunt for a face to lead its football program after the university fired second-year head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday morning. Harsin's release came shortly after...

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a solid showing in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. Prescott, a former Mississippi State star, has been sidelined for...

After starting 0-3 in SEC play with all three losses coming by a combined 11 points, the Missouri Tigers have won two straight to get back to 4-4 and look ready to rattle off some more wins. However, as good as they have looked...

The Missouri Tigers followed through with the request of quarterback Brady Cook and started fast in Saturday’s 23-10 win over the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks. But the fast start...

Offensive line coach Greg Adkins took a leave of absence for personal reasons several weeks ago. Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed it was...

Recruiting is a ruthless landscape, one that can change in twenty-four hours. Nothing is official until...

South Carolina's offense looks completely different than it did last season. They have integrated a new quarterback, playmaker, and offensive weapons, leading to some anticipated struggles. However, these...

The College Football Playoff committee ranked Tennessee as the number one team in the country earlier this evening. Following the initial ranking...

The Texas A&M Aggies came up short in another one-score showdown this weekend, in a 31-28 letdown against Ole Miss. That extended...

The pressure continues to mount on the Texas A&M Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher. No, the pressure isn't on the team to match offseason expectations as...

It is safe to say that it has not been the season that the Texas A&M Aggies had hoped they would have. They entered with high expectations...

HOGS FEED:

LIBERTY'S HUGH FREEZE AFRAID OF COLD, DOESN'T LIKE FAYETTEVILLE GAMES

ANTHONY BLACK'S DUNCANVILLE TEAM STRIPPED OF STATE TITLE, COACH SUSPENDED

NOW THAT ARKANSAS RAN OFF HARSIN, AUBURN NEEDS LIST OF QUALITIES TO SEEK OUT IN NEW SHINING 'KNIGHT'

AUBURN WANTED TO CAP WEEKEND BY FIRING HARSIN & HIRING HOGS' AD

LATEST SEC SHORTS: ARE TENNESSEE FANS AFRAID OF ANYTHING THESE DAYS?

MIKE NEIGHBORS PREVIEWS WEDNESDAY NIGHT EXHIBITION GAME

ARKANSAS FANS BASE WILL DOUBLE WITH ADDITION OF ALABAMA FANS

SOME RANDOM THOUGHTS ON AUBURN WIN YOU MAY NOT HAVE NOTICED

ROCKET SANDERS KEEPS CHECKING OFF PERSONAL GOALS

KJ JEFFERSON WANTED TO 'GROUND AND POUND' AUBURN IN SECOND HALF

RAZORBACKS GET BLASTED BY 30 POINTS IN EXHIBITION LOSS TO LONGHORNS

TEXAS STILL A BIG GAME TO PLAYERS WHETHER IT'S AN EXHIBITION OR NOT

RANDOM NOTES ON RAZORBACK BASKETBALL

PITTMAN SAYS ENDING STREAK TO AUBURN IS BIG DEAL TO HIM, PLAYERS

IS ARKANSAS GOOD TEAM OR A BAD TEAM?

