QUICK LOOK: Smart's Press Conference Monday Morning

QUICK LOOK: Interim Coach Keith Smart Press Conference

Complete press conference Monday morning looking back at LSU win, previews Gamecocks' game

Watch Hogs' interim coach Keith Smart's complete press conference from Monday morning after Saturday's upset win over the Tigers, previewing Tuesday night's game with South Carolina at Bud Walton Arena at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network and FuboTV or listen to it at HitThatLine.com or on ESPN Arkansas radio.

