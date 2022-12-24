Random Observations: Arkansas vs. UNC-Ashville

Diving deep with a second look at the Razorbacks' last win before SEC play opens against LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With no Razorback basketball game on tap, it's time to fill in the void by rewatching Wednesday night's 85-51 win over UNC-Ashville for a few random observations.

Surprise of Davonte Davis Starting

Right off the bat, the announcers voice how shocked they are to see Davis starting. As great as Nick Smith is going to be, it feels a little sad to see someone who has given as much to the Arkansas program and been such a strong leader generate such feelings for being on the floor to start the game.

One has to wonder whether he would have been recruited and given the opportunities he did to develop had he been a 2022 graduate instead. He was ranked No. 121 out of high school.

Is that high enough for an Arkansas kid to get a serious look going forward?

Cheers to the Graphic Designer

As someone who has done a lot of detail work in Photoshop over the years, I truly feel for the graphics person who had to cut out Anthony Black's signature hair for the starting line-up graphic. Clearly this was someone else's idea instead of going with regular headshots.

Once You See It, You Can't Unsee It

At some point, take a moment to watch the Arkansas media photographers under the baskets. There is no dance troupe or underwater swimming group with the perfect synchronization shown by the local media sitting behind the basket as they try to follow the ball as it moves.

Arkansas doesn't mis a chance to capitalize on adverting in Bud Walton. It's like a Where's Waldo of financial influence.

Subliminal Advertising

There are the obvious ones like the giant rotating digital sign in front of the scorer's table and on every piece of padding for the basketball goals. There's also the one on the on the digital board attached behind the goal that rotates.

But did you notice the advertising on the mop used to clean the floors and the advertisements hidden under the player's chairs for when close-ups of players show the area around their feet? If you suddenly felt the urge to get a quote for Blue Cross Blue Shield, that is why.

One of the easier places to see this is to go to the 16:24 mark of the game and pause on a close-up of Black.

Breaking News

This is going to come as a shock to some Razorback basketball fans, but tight end Shemar Easter did not sign with the Arkansas football team. For most of our readers, the thought is "Well, duh!," but ESPN kept reporting he signed in the chryon running under the score through the entire game.

Because of this, some Razorback fans may be learning this news for the first time.

Musselman had to replace that guy too?

Coming out of a first half break, a quick photo package featuring last year's team was meant to convey how much Arkansas had to replace from last year's team because of graduation and the NBA draft.

However, as announcer Dave Neal made his way though the script, he let people know that Arkansas had to replace guys like Jason Williams and JD Notae. To be fair, Neal had just talked about how Duke kept the Razorbacks from going to the Final Four, so perhaps he mentally mistook Jaylin Williams for the Jason Williams of early 2000s Duke fame.

However, when Makhi Mitchell shoots free throws with 14:06 left in the first half, Neal talks about Mitchell replacing "Jason Williams" down in the post.