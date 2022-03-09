Muss Not Telling Us 'Jack'

Skip to main content

Eric Musselman Not Telling Us 'Jack' About Preparations

Razorbacks coach had some fun with the media, but he's not giving away anything on Au'Diese Toney's status

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody knows what Au'Diese Toney's status will be Friday and there probably won't be advance stuff from us in the media.

"I’m certainly not telling you guys jack right now" Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said Tuesday afternoon, "I can tell you that."

He was laughing when he said it and wasn't being negative in any way. Nobody really expected him to tell us anything, but the question had to be out there about Toney.

That's the biggest question mark for this team heading into an SEC Tournament opener against somebody ... either Ole Miss, Missouri or LSU. Toney missed Saturday's narrow loss to Tennessee with an ankle injury.

Au'Diese Toney-LSU
Au'Diese Toney-Florida
Au'Diese Toney-Tennessee
Au'Diese Toney-Alabama

Without him, the Razorbacks aren't the same. The Hogs don't play that many people in the first place. If he can't play, that may reduce the rotation to six unless somebody steps up.

But it will be a different look.

"if Au’Diese can’t play, they’ve all got to know different positions," Musselman said.

Then, probably having fun with it, he invoked some of football coach Sam Pittman's circular answers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"Yesterday we had some guys playing some positions that they have not played in the past, so we might have a team that’s a little bit smaller than what we’ve played," Musselman said. "And we might have a team that’s a lot bigger than even with Au’Diese in there as well that we’ll tinker with."

Which really didn't say much one way or the other.

"In all seriousness, we’ll be in preparation day two today, day three tomorrow and probably really won’t talk to the team about who we start until Thursday’s practice," Musselman said.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman stands on the sidelines during the final regular season game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
Eric Musselman-LSU
Eric Musselman-LSU
Eric Musselman-LSU

Right now the Hogs are working with a seven-man rotation, but exactly how and who we don't have a clue and probably won't until they tip off Friday afternoon.

Right now, Musselman is only focused on going to Tampa for the tournament to win games. That's just how he is.

"There will be one thing on my mind Friday and that’s how do we win the freaking game," Musselman said. "As long as they’re going to keep a scoreboard up down there in Tampa, and we’re not out there just hoopin,’ you want to go win."

Arkansas' game Friday will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN and FuboTV.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Eric Musselman-Tennessee
Men's Basketball

Muss Not Telling Us 'Jack'

By Andy Hodges1 minute ago
Jaylin Williams-Tennessee
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Jaylin Williams' Press Conference Tuesday

By allHOGS Staff53 minutes ago
JD Notae-Tennessee
Men's Basketball

WATCH: JD Notae Press Conference Tuesday

By allHOGS Staff1 hour ago
Jerry Jones-Stephen Jones-Cowboys
Football

Could Burks Solve Cowboys Juggling at WR?

By Andy Hodges6 hours ago
USATSI_17624318
Men's Basketball

Pay Your Respects

By allHOGS Staff20 hours ago
JD Notae-LSU
Men's Basketball

Notae Gets Another Honor

By Andy HodgesMar 7, 2022
Hagen Smith-SE Louisiana
Baseball

Hogs Drop in Coaches' Poll

By Andy HodgesMar 7, 2022
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) defends against Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.
Men's Basketball

SEC Tournament Schedule, TV, Results

By allHOGS StaffMar 6, 2022