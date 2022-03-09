Muss Not Telling Us 'Jack'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody knows what Au'Diese Toney's status will be Friday and there probably won't be advance stuff from us in the media.

"I’m certainly not telling you guys jack right now" Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said Tuesday afternoon, "I can tell you that."

He was laughing when he said it and wasn't being negative in any way. Nobody really expected him to tell us anything, but the question had to be out there about Toney.

That's the biggest question mark for this team heading into an SEC Tournament opener against somebody ... either Ole Miss, Missouri or LSU. Toney missed Saturday's narrow loss to Tennessee with an ankle injury.

Without him, the Razorbacks aren't the same. The Hogs don't play that many people in the first place. If he can't play, that may reduce the rotation to six unless somebody steps up.

But it will be a different look.

"if Au’Diese can’t play, they’ve all got to know different positions," Musselman said.

Then, probably having fun with it, he invoked some of football coach Sam Pittman's circular answers.

"Yesterday we had some guys playing some positions that they have not played in the past, so we might have a team that’s a little bit smaller than what we’ve played," Musselman said. "And we might have a team that’s a lot bigger than even with Au’Diese in there as well that we’ll tinker with."

Which really didn't say much one way or the other.

"In all seriousness, we’ll be in preparation day two today, day three tomorrow and probably really won’t talk to the team about who we start until Thursday’s practice," Musselman said.

Right now the Hogs are working with a seven-man rotation, but exactly how and who we don't have a clue and probably won't until they tip off Friday afternoon.

Right now, Musselman is only focused on going to Tampa for the tournament to win games. That's just how he is.

"There will be one thing on my mind Friday and that’s how do we win the freaking game," Musselman said. "As long as they’re going to keep a scoreboard up down there in Tampa, and we’re not out there just hoopin,’ you want to go win."

Arkansas' game Friday will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN and FuboTV.

