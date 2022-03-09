Will Wade Isn't Going Anywhere

Per numerous outlets, LSU, the projected opponent for Arkansas in the SEC tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, has received notice of allegations of potential violations stemming from an FBI investigation that went on so long it's finalizing preparations to enter first grade.

I'll give you a second to take care of that yawn.

There are a handful of people out there touting Will Wade being in trouble as a result, but those who follow the SEC closely know this notice isn't going to affect Wade this week, next week, next month or next year.

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

LSU didn't care when the FBI came knocking on its door. LSU didn't care when Wade was featured on an HBO documentary appearing to discuss buying players.

LSU isn't going to start caring now either.

After all, integrity hasn't exactly been on-brand for the Tigers for quite a while.

HOGS' MUSSELMAN NOT TELLING ANYONE 'JACK'

Any LSU fans waiting to fire up their keyboards to rip us a new one need only divert that energy to searching up the salacious scandals surrounding the last two head football coaches and O'Dell Beckham, Jr., handing out cash to players before proceeding to the recap below outlining the FBI investigation that not only didn't get Will Wade fired, fans called for a contract extension at the same time

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr., in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. After the game, Beckham could be seen on TV appearing to pay LSU players. Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports LSU Tigers head coach Les Miles and the LSU Tigers make their way to Tiger Stadium prior to kickoff against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in 2016. The university hid accusations of sexual misconduct against female students until LSU gave in to a lawsuit from USA Today that revealed investigative records. The university was also hit with a $50 million federal racketeering lawsuit by an associate athletics director that alleges retaliation for reporting racist remarks and inappropriate sexual acts, including explicit acts, against Miles. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Orgeron was included in a Title IX law suit against the university that alleged ignoring and covering up reports of rape and sexual harassment by athletes.

Based on the athletic department's recent history, there are only two scenarios in which Wade gets fired:

1. The FBI walks onto the court down in Tampa, cuffs him and escorts him out to face federal charges.

2. He starts losing enough games to be excluded from the NCAA tournament on a regular basis.

Considering the Tigers have been treated with such kid gloves by NCAA prognosticators this year that it would take at least 15 losses just to get down to a No. 10 seed, that second one isn't happening any time soon.

WE PREDICT SEC 1ST ROUND GAMES, COACH FIRINGS

The board down in Baton Rouge has a built-in excuse to ignore everything that happened.

Remember, according to a December letter from LSU compliance director Bo Bahnsen and external investigator Nicole Lamb-Hale, we're talking about an attempt to pay “at least 13 prospective student athletes and a projected 75 individuals who may have knowledge of, and/or involvement in, the alleged violations."

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports LSU Tigers guard Javonte Smart speaks at the SEC basketball tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Wade was allegedly caught on wire tap talking to middle man Christian Dawkins discussing payment arrangements for Smart and how Smart's family worked into the equation. Smart was one of at least 11 players Wade allegedly offered impermissible benefits.

Most recognize what allegedly happened as a coach in his first year at a Division I school doing everything possible regardless of ethics to get to his second contract. LSU can simply say Wade and the university were just ahead of their time.

Coaches actively acknowledge people close to the university paying key recruits deals similar to the $300,000 audio tapes indicate Wade had in place for Naz Reid all the time now as part of the current NIL structure, so it will be easy for LSU to turn a blind eye to everything that happened.

IS BURKS COWBOYS QUIET PLAN TO REPLACE COOPER?

There will some sort of big to-do to make a grand stand of things.

Someone from LSU will stand in front of a camera ignoring the football team's part in the notice while rehashing Will Wade paying part of his salary a few years ago before quickly transitioning onto how the university has decided to move forward without additional repercussions in the best interest of the current athletes who were in high school and junior high when Wade was recorded touting his recruit's infamous "strong ass offer."

It will be a real tear-jerker. What it won't be is a surprise.

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.