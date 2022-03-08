Could Burks Solve Cowboys Juggling at WR?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a lot of moving parts going on at wide receiver these days.

Turning to his native Arkansas might be a possible answer.

Jerry and son Stephen played for the Hogs so it's a natural lean for many fans. Others have been Cowboys' fans since the team started playing in the Cotton Bowl in 1960.

Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports Don't be so quick to think Treylon Burks might not be a possible fit for Dallas. A lot of Hog fans, particularly in Burks' hometown of Warren, Ark., have been hoping against hope this could happen. Matt Blewett / USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY Sports With the Cowboys apparently looking at options to get away from Amari Cooper for a wide range of issues (most of them related to the salary cap), nobody is mentioning Burks being a possible answer. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports Tim Heitman / USA TODAY Sports The Cowboys are slated to pick No. 24 and Lance Zierlein at NFL.com has the scenario that Burks could be the pick for Dallas. "There is about to be a blood-letting at the receiver position in Dallas, so fortifying that spot with a player as talented as Burks should be a no-brainer if he's available here." Gary Cosby / USA TODAY Sports In a story at CowboysCountry.com this week on possible replacements for Cooper, Burks wasn't mentioned as a possibility. Based on where everything sits right now that's probably a safe choice, but you have to wonder if John Metchie III could really better option.

Nobody in the league has more first-hand eyeball experience on Burks and any inside information that might be available. He could be as well-scouted by the Cowboys as any player they've picked.

Stephen Jones has seen many Razorback practices over the past few years and I've talked to him at those practices a few times. You couldn't be at a practice and not spot Burks pretty quickly.

Stephen's son, John Stephen Jones, was a backup quarterback for the Hogs and threw a lot of passes to Burks over three seasons in a lot of practice situations.

Talk about an inside track to information about a player. It could be as good as anybody in the league has had.

Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 in the draft is in the vicinity of an interesting position historically with the Cowboys. Just because a team is slated to pick somewhere in March doesn't exactly mean they'll end up picking there in April.

It was the 1990 draft when Dallas, who had the No. 21 pick in the trade of Herschel Walker to Minnesota for some spare players coach Jimmy Johnson never planned on keeping ... he wanted the draft picks.

That's how the Cowboys ended up with that No. 21 pick in a year when they had a bunch, but they weren't going to pick a smallish running back from Florida with one of those top choices.

They did manufacture a couple of draft-day deals and ended up grabbing Smith at No. 17 in a trade with Pittsburgh.

Juggling things to get Burks higher is certainly possible.

The only problem is everything right now is a guess. It gets crazy on draft day and nobody walks into one of those war rooms without a cell phone charger.

But one thing won't change and that's how much knowledge the Cowboys have about Burks.

It will be interesting to see who is there from the Cowboys at Burks' Pro Day on Wednesday morning.

We'll be watching.

