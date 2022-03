Complete press conference with Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman still hasn't got a clue about how NET works plus looking ahead to game with Vols.

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.