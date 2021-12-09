Having More Fun Playing Lately

Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Devo Davis on Enjoying Himself More in Recent Games

    Admitted he may have been too serious to start season as he previews game with Sooners
    Author:

    Arkansas' Davonte Davis didn't seem to be generating the excitement he did last year to start this season but said he's back to enjoying himself now as he previewed Saturday's game with Oklahoma at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

