What the Hogs Thought After Win Over Catamounts

Razorback Players' Complete Press Conference After Win

Watch the complete postgame press conference with Arkansas players after opening-night win

Arkansas players Davonte Davis, JD Notae and Stanley Umude met with the media after a while 75-71 win over Vermont on Thursday night after a day of big upsets all across the country in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Au'Diese Toney-Vermont-NCAA
Davonte Davis-Vermont-NCAA
Davonte Davis-Vermont-NCAA

Davonte Davis-Vermont-NCAA
