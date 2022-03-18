What the Hogs Thought After Win Over Catamounts

Arkansas players Davonte Davis, JD Notae and Stanley Umude met with the media after a while 75-71 win over Vermont on Thursday night after a day of big upsets all across the country in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY Sports Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY Sports Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY Sports

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.