Hogs Roll Over Georgia

Arkansas took nearly all of the first half to get things straightened out.

The Razorbacks took the lead for good with 3:26 on a fast-break layup by Stanley Umude, then pulled away to a 99-73 win in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday night.

The second half was a complete domination.

"Right now this team feels good about itself offensively and defensively," Eric Musselman said later.

The Hogs are now 17-5 (6-3 SEC) while the Bulldogs fell to 6-16 (1-8 SEC).

Umude piled up the points, hitting just about anywhere on the floor he decided to take a shot, getting 31 points, including a career-high six three-pointers.

It wasn't the only impressive performance.

JD Notae had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jaylin Williams 14 and Au'Diese Toney added 10.

Mainly the biggest change for the Hogs was the return of outside shooting.

Umude especially. He took over the game.

Arkansas got some separation just before halftime when the transfer senior got a tough basket inside, then a catch-and-shoot three-pointer just ahead of the buzzer.

To start the second half he had a dunk, then back-to-back three-pointers and another inside shot.

"We hope that this continues to build his confidence," Musselman said.

What the coach really liked, though, was something else.

"The one thing I told him right when we took him out at the end of the game was his defense was awesome," Musselman said. "His defense was probably as good as we've seen from him."

Umude scored 15 of 17 Arkansas points over a stretch of just over five minutes that helped the Hogs extend their lead from three to 16 points.

In the end, though, the result was the seventh straight win (six in the SEC) after starting league play 0-for-3.

"It’s a great feeling," Umude said. "We know how hard it is, and I think that’s what makes it such a great feeling. These road wins, especially in league, they don’t come easy. It’s a great feeling to go home and get back to Fayetteville with a win."

