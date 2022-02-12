WATCH-LISTEN: Tide Favored Over Hot Hogs

It's not about respect, despite what a lot of fans may think.

Arkansas heads to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to play a wildly inconsistent Alabama team on a nine-game winning streak as an underdog.

The money is this hot streak of the Razorbacks is going to come to an end after getting past No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday night in overtime.

The Crimson Tide like to shoot three-pointers, but is also quite capable of getting the ball down low. The Hogs have had their problems defending both of those at times this year.

Not lately, though.

"We’re just going to lock in these next two days and figure out how we’re going to combat that," Hogs' forward Stanley Umude said Thursday.

A lot of people remember Alabama's 90-59 win over the Hogs in Tuscaloosa last year. The Tide had a 25-point lead at halftime and kept pulling away.

"Some of the players talk about it," Umude said. "I heard it was a tough game for us, but hopefully we don't let that happen again this year."

The loss last year was when the switch changed for a team that raced to the Elite Eight.

That is exactly what fans are hoping for this year ... just without that big loss in Tuscaloosa.

Tipoff at Alabama is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network and FuboTV.

Game Notes

• This will be the 66th meeting between Arkansas and Alabama and 56th since the Razorbacks joined the SEC. Arkansas leads the all-time series, 36-29, and is 29-26 versus the Crimson Tide since joining the SEC.

• Alabama owns a 21-8 advantage in games played in Tuscaloosa. Arkansas has won 8 of the last 10 in the series.

• Arkansas has allowed less than 60 points in five of its 11 SEC games and — despite allowing Auburn to score 76 in an overtime win. The Razorbacks continue to lead the conference in scoring defense in SEC games at 66.7 ppg.

• IN the first 15 games of the season, Arkansas opponents were shooting 44% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range. During the current nine-game win streak, opponents are shooting just 36.7% from the field and 27.5% from deep.

• Last time out, JD Notae scored a game-high 28 points versus Auburn and strengthened his lead in the SEC in overall scoring (19.13 points per game) and regained the SEC only scoring lead.

• Notae is not just a scorer. He added a career-high four blocked shots and three steals versus Auburn. Also, Notae is the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 15 in scoring (1st), steals (second), assists (13th) and defensive rebounds (15th).

Arkansas vs. Alabama

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (15-9, 5-6 SEC)

Date-Time: Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

Where: Coleman Coliseum (14,474), Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Tom Hart and Carolyn Peck) and FuboTV.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -5 (-118), Alabama +6 (-110)

Total: 157 – Over: -110, Under: -118

Moneyline: Arkansas +170, Alabama -250

