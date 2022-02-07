WATCH: What Bruce Pearl Expects from Hogs

Skip to main content

WATCH: Auburn's Bruce Pearl Previews Game with Razorbacks

Tigers expecting a rowdy Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night as Hogs ride eight-game winning streak

Watch Auburn coach Bruce Pearl's complete press conference Monday morning looking at game with Arkansas on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena, starting at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network and FuboTV.

Bruce Pearl-LSU
Pat Bradley-Bruce Pearl
Bruce Pearl-Alabama
Bruce Pearl-Wendell Green-UCF
Bruce Pearl-Wendell Green-Kentucky

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

