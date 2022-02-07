WATCH: What Bruce Pearl Expects from Hogs

Watch Auburn coach Bruce Pearl's complete press conference Monday morning looking at game with Arkansas on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena, starting at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network and FuboTV.

