WATCH: Devo Davis Recapping Hogs' Loss to Sooners

Publish date:
WATCH: Davonte Davis After Razorbacks Fall at BOK Center in Tulsa
After putting up big numbers, Hogs didn't get win, which is what matters most
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis had 26 points, five rebounds and three assists but it wasn't enough as Oklahoma hammered the Razorbacks, 86-66, and you can see his entire press conference here after the game at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!
Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.