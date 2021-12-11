WATCH: Devo Davis Recapping Hogs' Loss to Sooners

Skip to main content
    WATCH: Davonte Davis After Razorbacks Fall at BOK Center in Tulsa

    After putting up big numbers, Hogs didn't get win, which is what matters most
    Author:

    Arkansas guard Davonte Davis had 26 points, five rebounds and three assists but it wasn't enough as Oklahoma hammered the Razorbacks, 86-66, and you can see his entire press conference here after the game at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

