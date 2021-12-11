WATCH: Muss After Getting Thrown Out in Big Loss

Publish date:
WATCH: Eric Musselman Says Razorbacks 'Out-Toughed' in Loss to OU
Sooners hits Hogs in mouth early and never let up in poor defensive effort
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said after an 86-66 loss to Oklahoma it was the worst defensive performance since he's been in Fayetteville and you can watch his entire press conference after the game Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
