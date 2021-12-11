WATCH: Muss After Getting Thrown Out in Big Loss

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Eric Musselman Says Razorbacks 'Out-Toughed' in Loss to OU

    Sooners hits Hogs in mouth early and never let up in poor defensive effort
    Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said after an 86-66 loss to Oklahoma it was the worst defensive performance since he's been in Fayetteville and you can watch his entire press conference after the game Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

