WATCH: Hogs' Jaylin Williams Recaps Win Over LSU
After hitting a key three-pointer, then drawing his fourth charge of game the Razorbacks had an upset win over Tigers
Watch Hogs' Jaylin Williams (11 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals) complete press conference with the media after surprising No. 12 LSU in Baton Rouge for 65-58 win.
