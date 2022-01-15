Hogs' Jaylin Williams Recaps Win Over LSU

Watch Hogs' Jaylin Williams (11 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals) complete press conference with the media after surprising No. 12 LSU in Baton Rouge for 65-58 win.

