Skip to main content
WATCH: Hogs' Jaylin Williams Recaps Win Over LSU

WATCH: Hogs' Jaylin Williams Recaps Win Over LSU

After hitting a key three-pointer, then drawing his fourth charge of game the Razorbacks had an upset win over Tigers

After hitting a key three-pointer, then drawing his fourth charge of game the Razorbacks had an upset win over Tigers

Watch Hogs' Jaylin Williams (11 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals) complete press conference with the media after surprising No. 12 LSU in Baton Rouge for 65-58 win.

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended Articles

011522-Jaylin Williams-LSU-Stephen Lew-2
Men's Basketball

Hogs' Jaylin Williams Recaps Win Over LSU

1 hour ago
Au'Diese Toney-LSU
Men's Basketball

Stealing One on Road

3 hours ago
Davonte Davis-LSU
Men's Basketball

Devo Davis Lost His Tooth, Social Media Lost Its Mind

3 hours ago
011222-Cuonzo Martin-Missouri-nelson
Men's Basketball

Some Hog Fans will be Shocked to See Mizzou's Cuonzo Martin Coaching Today

7 hours ago
USATSI_17243251_168396119_lowres
Hogs News

Was Reigning Olympic Champion Suni Lee Enough for Auburn to Take Down Hogs in Bud Walton?

3 hours ago
KJ Jefferson
Football

How Football Kept Me Focused on Wife in Face of Death

3 hours ago
011222-JD Notae-Missouri-nelson
Men's Basketball

WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs vs. LSU on Saturday afternoon

22 hours ago
Malik Hornsby
Football

New Wide Receiver a Familiar Face

Jan 14, 2022