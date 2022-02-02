WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs on Road at Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fresh off its win Saturday in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, Arkansas returns to league action on Wednesday against a struggling Georgia team.

The Bulldogs are 2-9 in their last 11 games and have won just one SEC game.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPNU and FuboTV.

You can listen to the game with Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at XM 191, online 962.

Game Notes

• This will be the 41st meeting between Arkansas and Georgia, all since the Razorbacks joined the SEC. Arkansas leads the all-time series, 24-16. However, the Bulldogs lead 10-6 in games played at Stegeman Coliseum.

• Au’Diese Toney only needs four points to reach 1,000 for his career. He scored a team-best 19 on Saturday in the win over West Virginia to stand at 996 career points.

• JD Notae remains the SEC scoring leader at 18.75 points per game. During the Razorbacks’ current six-game winning streak, Notae also averages a team-best 18.7 points per game.

• During the Razorbacks’ six-game winning streak, Jaylin Williams is averaging a double-double (14.5 points per game and 11.0 rebounds per game). In addition, during the streak, has made four of his eight 3-pointers on the season while collecting half of his season steals (16 of 32) and a third of his blocked shots (9 of 27).

• Arkansas has held each of its last six opponents below 40% shooting from the field and below 31% from three-point range.

• In the last four weeks, Arkansas has climbed from 92nd to 46th in the NCAA NET, including a 36-point pump after winning at LSU and a nine-point improvement this weekend after the win over West Virginia.

Arkansas vs. Georgia

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 5-3 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (6-15, 1-7 SEC)

Date-Time: Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga. (10,523)

TV/Streaming: ESPNU (Paul Sunderland and Jimmy Dykes) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 385, online 975.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -10.5 (-110), Georgia +10.5 (-118)

Total: 151.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-118)

Moneyline: Arkansas -654, Georgia +400

