WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs vs. LSU on Saturday afternoon

For the third time in five SEC games, Arkansas will play on the road by facing No. 12 LSU on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Game notes

• This will be the 73rd meeting between Arkansas and LSU and 66th since the Razorbacks joined the SEC.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series, 38-34, and is 34-29 versus the Tigers since joining the SEC.

However, LSU leads 19-12 in games played in Baton Rouge, including an 18-11 advantage in SEC match-ups.

• Hogs' Eric Musselman had successful surgery today to repair torn tendons in his left shoulder and is expected to miss at least two games, starting with the game at LSU.

Assistant coach Keith Smart will serve as interim head coach. Smart joined the Razorback staff this past summer after 22 years coaching professionally, including head coaching stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in the NBA as well as the Fort Wayne Fury of the CBA.

Smart is a Baton Rouge native, went to McKinley HS and still has his mother and other family members in the area.

• For the first time this season, Arkansas started JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Trey Wade, Kamani Johnson and Jaylin Williams in the win over Missouri.

Not only was the Missouri game the first time that group had started … it marked the first time this season those same five had ever been on the floor together at the same time.

• Arkansas ranks 24th in the NCAA (fourth in the SEC) by scoring 80.5 points per game.

• Jaylin Williams has recorded back-to-back double-doubles. By the way, they are his first two career double-doubles as well. Williams has also recorded double-digit rebounds in three straight games.

You can listen to the game with Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at XM 190.

Arkansas vs. LSU

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3 SEC) vs LSU Tigers (15-1, 3-1 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.

Where: Dale Brown Court at Pete Maravich Assembly Center (13,215)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes) and FuboTV.

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, XM 190 (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas +7, LSU -7

Total: 146 – Over: (-118), Under: (-110)

Moneyline: Arkansas -110, LSU -118

