No Panic for Hogs After First Loss

The fans may be in panic mode after Saturday's loss to Oklahoma, but Arkansas players aren't.

"I don’t think that we should panic," said Williams. "I think that we should just lock down harder than what we’ve been going, but not to panic over a loss. Just keep going harder. Nothing that we haven’t faced with last year’s team. Me and Devo were talking about it, like maybe this loss will get us to lock in harder, go harder in practice and it for sure has."

Watch his complete press conference above as the Hogs begin preparations for Saturday's game at 7 p.m. against Hofstra at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. The game will not be televised.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.