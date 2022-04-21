Can Garth Brooks Break Razorback Stadium Attendance Mark?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Garth Brooks is coming to town Saturday and the scramble for tickets is as crazy as an Arkansas-Texas game.

I won't be there and I'm not trying to get there. Yes, I'm aware he is a legendary performer, but that's not my particular interest.

But it will be interesting if a country music concert draws more folks than a Razorback football game ... in Razorback Stadium.

Eric Musselman is, of course, probably going to be in attendance. His musical interests apparently cover a wide variety from rap to country.

He even donned a cowboy hat and has a special jersey for Brooks, who tried to play some baseball before discovering he was a better singer and that paid more.

It won't be the first time a music concert has set a record in a football stadium. There was a time when a pro wrestling event at Texas Stadium held the record attendance for a sporting even there that was busted wide open by the Rolling Stones.

Yes, more than the Dallas Cowboys in the early 1980's.

Razorback Stadium crowded 76,808 in there for the Alabama game in 2010. This one may top that, although I have no idea what the stadium configuration is for a concert.

There is also going to be come serious tailgating for this, too. It's going to look like a big, really big, football game crowd.

And it could set a record, too.

Stadium concerts used to be a big deal 30-40 years ago. The Rolling Stones sort of set records that may never be broken with their big tour.

Hair bands did particularly well, because their fans were able to get away with some activities they could never pull off in an enclosed arena. Do a Google search on Guns 'N Roses for some stellar examples

Michael Jackson nearly shut down that entire idea when his Victory Tour in the mid-1980's nearly bankrupted the Sullivan family, who happened to own the New England Patriots at the time.

One of Billy Sullivan's sons, Chuck, got the bright idea he could make a fortune putting that tour in the NFL stadiums across the country but seriously under-estimated his fellow owners' interest.

As a result, the NFL had to bail out the family to keep their ownership of the Patriots in place when a bank tried to foreclose and take over team operations.

Now Sam Pittman just needs to win enough games to break that record.

