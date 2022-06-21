More Questions Than Answers with New NIL for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This may be what booster clubs look like heading into the future.

The new Fayetteville NIL Club set to debut in July actually has more questions than answers right now.

Don't get the wrong idea. This could be great.

It will be, in effect, a booster club for a select group of fans willing to pay a price that's not disclosed yet and will only be distributed to the players who sign up to participate.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Here is the pitch statement about the club forming:

"Dear Razorback Family, the era of NIL is here. Name, Image and Likeness has captured national headlines about how it will impact the transfer portal and recruiting. As players dedicated to our team and winning a national championship, we aren't interested in the noise. We believe there is a better way for us to use NIL to enhance our program and support our mission of winning. Arkansas football is about the TEAM.

"With this in mind, we have come together to launch the Fayetteville NIL Club. The Fayetteville NIL Club is a membership-based community that allows fans to access the players like never before. We will have an online community where fans can chat with us and get access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content from all the guys on the team.

“The proceeds from the club will support every single member of the team who is participating. Including everyone will allow us to reach our maximum potential both on and off the field.

“Beginning in July 2022, we are going to sell a limited number of Fayetteville NIL Club Access Passes. These digital Access Passes will be your ticket to the online community and in-person player events that we host throughout the season. Get behind the TEAM and please join the waitlist at FayettevilleNILClub.com. We’re excited for the future of NIL and can’t wait to build an awesome community and experience for our fans. Go Hogs!”

Fans can't sign up until July when it all goes live ... whatever it actually becomes.

With membership limited, though, you can bet it's probably not going to be just a couple of bucks to join.

All of this makes you wonder if this isn't possibly a future competitor with the Razorback Foundation. That's not a bold prediction, just a question off the top of head.

Joining the foundation does certain things for Razorback athletics. The Fayetteville NIL is only transparent that it's basically a collective raising money to pay the players.

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

They can call it what they wish, but that's what it is.

Who is behind it is another question that should be answered. You would think a lot of the fans who wish to join a club that's funneling money directly to players might need to make that information public.

Maybe that's coming before the launch. There is still about nine days before it kicks off. They can answer whenever they want.

But the questions will probably remain.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS' PATH TO REACH FINALS AT CWS HAS GOTTEN MORE DIFFICULT

LIVE UPDATES: HOW THE HOGS LOST TO OLE MISS ON MONDAY NIGHT

NEWS & NOTES: CWS ROUND 1

FACES IN CROWD: RAZORBACKS STEAMROLL PAST STANFORD IN OMAHA

PREVIEW: ARKANSAS TO MEET SEC WEST FOE OLE MISS IN OMAHA

DIFFERENT MONTH, DIFFERENT TIME FOR HOGS, REBELS

HOGS SET RECORDS IN BLOWOUT OPENING WIN OVER STANFORD

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.