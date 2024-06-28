Olympic Trials Back Underway After Two Practice Days for Razorbacks
EUGENE, Ore. — After Tuesday and Wednesday being designated practice days, the U.S Track and Field Olympic Trials got back underway with plenty of Arkansas representation both on the track and in the field.
Rachel Glenn, who already booked her ticket to Paris in the high jump, looked to double up in the 400-meter hurdles. She breezed through the heats with the fourth fastest time with a time of 55.03 seconds, good enough to win her heat.
Rosey Effiong, who ran earlier in the meet in the 400 meters, caught a break in the 200 meters after other athletes scratched, allowing all athletes moving on to the semifinals. With all athletes advancing, the heats effectively turned into a practice run. Effiong turned a time of 22.98 seconds. Razorback alum Jada Baylark turned in a time of 23.20.
A pair of Razorback alum also advanced out of the heats of the 1500 meters, both finishing within the top six of the first heat. Nikki Hiltz finished in 4:16 while Stephanie Brokaw crossed the line in 4:16.33, leading through the first 800 meters.
Lance Lang, after running in the 100 meters, will try again to make the team in the 200 meters. He cruised into the semis with a time of 20.49 seconds.
Logan Jolly and Krissy Gear both ran in the women's 3000 meter steeplechase but Gear pulled out of the race after the 1000 meter split and Jolly finished 10th in the final with a time of 9:26.32.
Eli Morris' run ended in the semifinals of the 110-meter hurdles, finishing eighth in his semifinal with a time of 13.54. Kason O'Riley also competed in the high jump, unable to clear the first height of 2.14 meters, bowing out of the competition after three unsuccessful attempts.
Coverage of the Olympic trials continues 6:30 p.m. Friday on Peacock before switching to NBC at 9 p.m. The semifinals of the women's 200 meters will take place at 9:06 p.m.
