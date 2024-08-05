Razorback Battles for Spot on Olympic Podium
PARIS — A day after setting a national record in the semifinals of the women's 800 meters, Arkansas alum Shafiqua Maloney looked to complete history for her small nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The small country of just over 100,000 people had never won a medal at the Summer or Winter Games. Maloney finished just off the podium in fourth with a time of 1:57.66. She finished .22 behind Mary Moraa of Kenya.
The gold medal went to Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain with a winning time of 1:56.72 and silver went to Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia to round out the podium. Maloney put on a late charge down the final stretch after finishing the first lap in 58.7 seconds. Despite just missing out on the podium, it is still the best performance by anyone representing St. Vincent of the Grenadines in Olympic history.
Elsewhere on the track, other Razorbacks got their campaigns underway. Having already won bronze on a mixed relay team for Great Britain, Amber Anning started her quest for individual gold in the 400 meters, winning her heat with a time of 49.68 seconds and moving straight into the semifinals. She finished with the second-fastest qualifying time. Her teammate at Arkansas, Nickisha Pryce, also won her heat with a time of 50.02 seconds and will join Anning in the semis. The semis are slated to begin 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. .
In the field events, Rojé Stona (discus) and Tina Šutej (pole vault) were able to qualify for their respective finals for a shot at an Olympic medal. Stona finished the prelims in sixth with a throw of 65.32 meters, while Šutej just managed to squeak into the final in a nine-way tie for 12th place, clearing 4.40 meters.
Because the top 12 and all subsequent ties advance to the final, there will be 20 athletes competing. Both athletes will be back on Wednesday for the final. Šutej will begin at noon while Stona is set to begin at begin at 1:25 p.m.
All track and field events will broadcast on the networks of NBC and can be streamed live on Peacock.
