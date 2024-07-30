Pittman Looking to Have Razorbacks More Physical This Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now we're officially off and running with Arkansas' football season. Just don't expect to hear an awful lot of the lack of exactly what we can even hope to see.
As is usually the case, there are Razorback fans expecting more, others expecting nothing. Maybe even more this year are right there with me in the middle because nobody knows what's going to happen. Other than expecting this team to be more physical, we can put Sam Pittman in the group, too.
After the off-season workouts after spring practice and summer workouts, he's expecting them to be physical. "This is the best group I've had," he said Tuesday, previewing the start of fall camp Wednesday afternoon.
Everything else is just a big question mark right now. There are high hopes, but that's based on any particular evidence. Most of the attention is centered around new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who went out and got quarterback Taylen Green, who is the clear No. 1.
"He took over the team with the way he handled things coming in," Pittman said.
Practices this week will start around 5 p.m. and we'll have stories later following press conferences with various coaches and players for the remainder of the week. Don't expect any guesses to what we'll hear. It's part of that popular phrase these days of culture.
"We start that," Pittman said. "It really happens from the kids. We have them two and a half hours in a day and there's 24. Whether that's hanging out together, how they are in the lockerroom or in their lounge. Do they hang out together? That happens with people."
The repeating theme is talking about "us" instead of only thinking of themselves. That's really nothing new. Coaches have said that for 50 years that they can only do so much, but success comes when the players start thinking of the group, not themselves.
When it comes down to culture, that's exactly what coaches are talking about. Pittman has had a problem with that the last couple of years. By now, he's hoping the selfish players are gone.
But we won't know for another month or so. We'll hear good things until the games start because nobody says bad things in the summer or preseason. Which is why I keep saying we don't even know the questions to be asking right now.
