Razorback Report: Arkansas claims No. 1 seed in SEC Soccer Tournament
For the fifth time in seven years, Arkansas has ended the regular season atop the SEC standings.
The Razorbacks secured the SEC regular season championship with a 3-1 win against Oklahoma on Sunday at Razorback Field.
The win gave Arkansas a one-point lead in the final standings ahead of Vanderbilt who had 22 points. Tennessee (21) and Georgia (20) rounded out a very tight grouping atop the conference standings.
More importantly, though, the Razorbacks will head to Pensacola, Fla. for the 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.
Arkansas will receive a first-round bye (as will the top four teams in the standings) and get to face the winner of the first round match between No. 8-seed Mississippi State and No. 9-seed Alabama. The Razorbacks won both of the regular season meetings against the Bulldogs (4-2) and the Crimson Tide (3-1).
But the Razorbacks have more than a week to prepare for that and can afford to (and should) celebrate this regular season championship.
Here’s the final SEC standings and schedule for the tournament. The top 10 teams in the standings will advance to the championship tournament.
Final SEC Regular Season Standings
- Arkansas 23
- Vanderbilt 22
- Georgia 21
- Tennessee 20
- Kentucky 18
- LSU 18
- Mississippi State 16
- South Carolina 16
- Alabama 12
- Oklahoma 12
- Florida 11
- Auburn 9
- Texas A&M 8
- Texas 6
- Missouri 5
- Ole Miss 3
2025 SEC Soccer Tournament Schedule
(All matches televised on SEC Network.)
First Round | Sunday, November 2
Match 1: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Alabama, 11:30 a.m.
Match 2: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Florida, 2 p.m.
Match 3: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m.
Match 4: No. 5 LSU vs. No. 12 Auburn, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals | Tuesday, November 4
Match 5: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Winner M1, 11:30 a.m.
Match 6: No. 3 Georgia vs. Winner M2, 2 p.m.
Match 7: No. 1 Arkansas vs. Winner M3, 4:30 p.m.
Match 8: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Winner M4
Semifinals | Championship
Match 9: Winner M7 vs. Winner M8, 3:30 p.m.
Match 10: Winner M5 vs. Winner M6, 6 p.m.
Championship | Sunday, November 9
Match 11: Winner M9 vs. Winner M10, 1:30 p.m.
Yesterday’s Results
- Volleyball: Florida 3, Arkansas 0 (16-25, 22-25, 20-25)
- Soccer: No. 6 Arkansas 3, Oklahoma 1
- Softball: Razorbacks Unlimited (DH), 5:30 .m.
Today’s Schedule
- Men’s Basketball: No. 14 Arkansas at Memphis (exhibition), 8 p.m., ESPNU
Did You Notice?
- Florida recorded a clean sweep of Arkansas on the volleyball court Sunday, winning 25-16, 25-22 and 25-20. Arkansas (5-16, 1-9 SEC) did have some bright spots. Redshirt senior Jada Lawson had a season high six kills and hit .238. She also recorded seven digs, an ace and a block. Romani Thurman posted a team-high eight kills and hit .200. She also put up four blocks, which included one solo.
We’ll Leave You With This
It wasn't that long ago Arkansas was considered the best head coaching opportunity in the nation. Now, with LSU firing Brian Kelly (plus Penn State firing James Franklin and Florida firing Billy Napier), the Razorbacks may not even crack the top five by the end of the season. This is going to be a crazy offseason.