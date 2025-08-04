SI

Three Players Who Can Make Late Push for WNBA MVP With Napheesa Collier Sidelined

Collier is set to miss at least two weeks due to injury.

Eva Geitheim

With Lynx forward Napheesa Collier sidelined because of an ankle injury, the WNBA MVP race could open up.
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported Monday. Collier injured her ankle during Saturday's game, and though she avoided a major injury, she is projected to miss at least four games before she is re-evaluated on Aug. 18.

With Collier out, the WNBA MVP race could potentially open up. Collier has been the clear-cut favorite to win MVP all season. She leads the league in scoring, averaging 23.5 points along with 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, and also leads the team with the best record in the WNBA at 24–5.

Collier remains in the driver's seat to win her first MVP award, but if she does miss extended time, here are three players who could challenge for the award.

Alyssa Thomas, Mercury

Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas is currently second in the WNBA MVP odds race to Collier. The six-time All-Star is on pace to record a career-high in points per game, and is averaging 16 points, 8.4 rebounds and nine assists per game this season. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is fourth in rebounds per game. In her first season with the Mercury, she has helped Phoenix to a 17–11 record, which is currently second in the Western Conference.

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is another candidate that could see her MVP odds improve with Collier sidelined. Ionescu ranks third in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The reigning WNBA champion is coming off an outstanding 36 point, 11 rebound performance against the Sun, and was just awarded the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month award for July.

Ionescu will have opportunities to build off that momentum as she is set to face the Lynx at least twice while Collier is set to be out. If she puts up signature performances and keeps the Liberty atop the Eastern Conference standings, her odds could definitely rise.

A'ja Wilson, Aces

The reigning WNBA MVP and three-time MVP winner remains one of the best players in the league, and certainly should not be counted out down the stretch of the 2025 season. A'ja Wilson ranks both second in the WNBA in points and rebounds per game, averaging 21.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season.

Wilson's primary drawback could be that she plays for an Aces team that has not been as dominant as the other contenders for MVP. Each of the five most recent WNBA MVPs—including all three of Wilson's MVP wins—were players on a team with the best or second-best record in their conference. The Aces are just above .500 at 15–14 and fourth in the West.

