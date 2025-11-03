Razorback Report: Arkansas set to face Mississippi State at SEC Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The last two teams to claim an Southeastern Conference regular season title will meet at the championship tournament championship quarterfinals game Tuesday.
Arkansas, ranked fourth overall in the latest United Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 rankings, will face Mississippi State in a quarterfinal showdown set for 4:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
The Razorbacks (9-3-4, 7-1-2 SEC) won the regular season match against the Bulldogs (11-5-1, 5-4-1 SEC), 4-2, avenging last season’s loss in Starkville when Arkansas was the top ranked team in the nation.
The quarterfinal round match against Mississippi State will feature two SEC regular season award winners facing off on the pitch.
Arkansas coach Colby Hale was named the SEC Coach of the Year last week and Mississippi State senior Ally Perry was named SEC Midfielder of the Year.
"We have these really nice coach of the year awards and awards they give us," Hale said. "I don't even know where they are."
In the Razorbacks’ first match this season against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and then let Arkansas score once in the first half and three more times in the second half to secure the home win.
Despite that result, the Razorbacks know Mississippi State is a threat to end their conference tournament run. After all, it was the Bulldogs whicch beat then-No. 1 Arkansas a year ago in Starkville.
“We played home against the best teams," Hale said. "Like, we definitely felt like we were prepared for everything the SEC could throw at us. And, you know, again, we get to postseason, their awards start to come out."
Here’s the updated SEC tournament schedule after the first day of competion:
"Someone asked me, do you care about the conference tournament?" Hale said. "Well, I care about our game on Tuesday."
2025 SEC Soccer Tournament Schedule and Results
(All matches televised on SEC Network.)
First Round | Sunday, Nov. 2
Match 1: Alabama 2, South Carolina 0
Match 2: Kentucky 1, Florida 0
Match 3: Mississippi State 1, Oklahoma 0
Match 4: LSU 3, Auburn 2
Quarterfinals | Tuesday, Nov. 4
Match 5: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Alabama, 11:30 a.m.
Match 6: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Match 7: No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m.
Match 8: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 LSU, 7 p.m.
Semifinals | Thursday, Nov. 6
Match 9: Winner M7 vs. Winner M8, 3:30 p.m.
Match 10: Winner M5 vs. Winner M6, 6 p.m.
Championship | Sunday, Nov. 9
Match 11: Winner M9 vs. Winner M10, 1:30 p.m.
Yesterday’s Results
- Women’s Tennis: Arkansas at Tulsa Invitational
Today’s Schedule
- Men’s Basketball: Southern at No. 14 Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC Network
- Women’s Tennis: Arkansas at PTT 25K Fayetteville
- Men’s Tennis: PTT 25K Fayetteville
Did You Notice?
Former Arkansas field goal kicker Cam Little broke the NFL record for longest field goal by kicking a 68-yard bomb during a 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders that pushed the Jacksonville Jaguars' record to 5-3 and kept them firmly in the hunt for an AFC playoff berth.